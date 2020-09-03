"I'm not also worried about making that big decision just yet because I'm enjoying my last couple months with the boys, if these are my last couple months with them."

"I"m just kind of waiting on what decision the Big Ten and NCAA is going to make because we don't know what's going on yet," Paye said. "I'll have to go back and talk to my mom and see what's best for me and my family.

Most of them, however, got together and determined they'd continue to work in case the Big Ten reversed course from its August 11 decision and decided to play.

Michigan senior defensive end Kwity Paye admitted Thursday he and several of his teammates were weighing their futures in the aftermath of the Big Ten's decision to postpone the season. Many of them were even planning to go home or start preparing for the NFL Draft.

Paye and his defensive line teammates are planning on going to Michigan Stadium to attend Saturday's protest, one set up so they can profess their desire to play. It's been disappointing getting the run around from the conference higher-ups, he admitted, adding he and his teammates hadn't heard from President Mark Schlissel other than fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp.

That hasn't kept him from putting in the work.

"This past season, I just read up on all the stuff I had to improve on and all the stuff that was lacking in the offseason," Paye said. "I feel like I really worked hard and perfected my craft to work on those specific traits I lacked. For them to cancel our season was a bummer because of all the hard work we had put in.

"... It just sucks because we just work so hard. There were a lot of young guys on this team that progressed. You could see how well they were coming along. For them to just cancel the season, it just sucked. Just to see other teams play, as well ... if they're playing, how come we can't play? I watched teams play last Saturday. That could have been us."

Paye said he'd have no reservations about playing should Big Ten Presidents change their minds and allow it. He's not optimistic or pessimistic about it, simply waiting.

"At first I played real close attention to whether they would delay the season or cancel the season, all that stuff, but they just kept giving false hope," he said. "I stopped getting my hopes up and looking at all that stuff, and I've been doing what I had to do here to help the team.

"When they make their decision, I'll be ready."

They haven't taken their foot off the pedal in preparation, he said, preparing in case they play in October or November. He also plans on taking part in an Oct. 24 combine scheduled on campus in front of scouts should the season not progress.

He's hopeful, however, and he loves the way the defensive ends have come along. Backups Taylor Upshaw and Luiji Vilain have made huge strides behind junior Aidan Hutchinson and him, and there were high expectations for the defense.

No matter what, they won't be playing on their originally schedule Sept. 5 date, relegated to watching college football. That hasn't gone over well, and it won't be easy for Paye and his teammates this weekend.

"It will be hard, but also very frustrating just because we're in the same pandemic they're in. At the same time, they get to play and we don't get to play," he said. "We have to sit and watch them play, win games, have all that fun when we have to continue to stay in Ann Arbor and practice with hopes of possibly having a season.

"It's just been really frustrating."



