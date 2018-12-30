Michigan Wolverines Football: Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus Returning To U-M
Michigan defensive backs Josh Metellus and Lavert Hill will be returning for their senior seasons, both announced Sunday.
Cornerback Hill and safety Metellus were part of the nation's top passing defense for much of the year before the Wolverines got blitzed against Ohio State and Florida. The Buckeyes scored 62 and Florida 41 points, and both teams had great success through the air.
Hill was a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2018, while Metellus was second team. Metellus' three picks and nine pass breakups in the regular season tied for the team lead, while Hill notched six breakups.
Opposing quarterbacks completed just 48.8 percent of their regular-season pass attempts against the U-M secondary in the regular season.
The Wolverines are still waiting on a decision from junior corner David Long. He's thought to be leaning toward foregoing his final year for the NFL Draft.
