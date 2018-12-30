Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan defensive backs Josh Metellus and Lavert Hill will be returning for their senior seasons, both announced Sunday.

Cornerback Hill and safety Metellus were part of the nation's top passing defense for much of the year before the Wolverines got blitzed against Ohio State and Florida. The Buckeyes scored 62 and Florida 41 points, and both teams had great success through the air.



