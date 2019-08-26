News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 11:03:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Presser

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is currently speaking to the media on Monday of game week, prior to the Maize and Blue's season-opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Keep it locked HERE as we provide live updates.

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Jpjp9y8mmtbrrjtxsapm
The Michigan Wolverines' football program will kick off their season on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State. (Per Kjeldsen)

YOU CAN FOLLOW ALONG WITH HARBAUGH'S PRESSER HERE.

Bcl6gvyuqamjxvwiqexu

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}