Notebook: Lovie Smith Talks Brandon Peters, U-M
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith met with the media this week ahead of his Fighting Illini hosting Michigan on Saturday. He talked about injuries at the quarterback position, including former U-M player and current Illinois starter Brandon Peters. He also discussed what he’s seen from U-M so far this year.
Lovie Smith On Brandon Peters, Injuries At Quarterback
Illinois is banged up at quarterback. Peters has started every game, but left last week’s game against Minnesota in the first half after taking a big hit and hitting the ground hard.
Highly touted freshman Isaiah Williams is also battling an injury that didn’t allow him to make the trip to Minnesota. It was redshirt freshman Matt Robinson who replaced Peters and would be the starter this week if Peters can’t go. Robinson went 15/29 for 125 yards in the 40-17 loss to the Gophers.
Smith did not talk about the specifics of either injury or their severity, but he’s hopeful both will be available this week.
“It’s always concerning when a player doesn’t finish a game,” Smith said. “Neither one has a season ending injury or anything like that. We’ll need everyone to be able to beat a team like Michigan.”
Peters started off the year strong with nine touchdowns in the first three games, but since has slowed down once Big Ten play began. Peters has completed 74 of his 127 attempts for 797 yards and thrown 10 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. While he’s trying to get healthy enough to play, he’s excited for this week.
“He knew that Michigan was on the schedule when he decided to come here,” Smith said. “It’s Michigan week now, so I know he’s pumped up. I’m hoping he’ll be ready to go this week.”
Peters has inside knowledge of the Michigan team and Smith said that could be an advantage for Illinois.
“I think you use every advantage that you can possibly get,” he said. “But you’re not going to know what a team is going to do [on offense] until the ball is snapped.
“Brandon can’t help on that. Most of his time is put into remembering what all he knows about their defense and getting ready to play this week.”
Lovie Smith On Playing Michigan
Smith admits this is a big game and that there’s a lot at stake. The last time the two teams played was in 2016 when U-M came out on top, 41-8.
“Playing Michigan in itself kind of tells you what’s at stake,” Smith said. “A program with a lot of tradition. We didn’t play them well the last time, but hopefully we’re better suited to play them this week.
“Offensively, they’ve changed on what they’ve traditionally done — more of a spread attack. Defensively, it’s one of the best defenses in the country. They play an aggressive form of ball, so it’ll be a big challenge for us."
Smith said as a defensive coach, he does have an appreciation for U-M’s stout defense.
“I can’t wait for the day that we’re talking about our defense like that,” he said. “Michigan is playing outstanding, probably except for one game this year. They’ve played outstanding football. It’s our job to meet that.”
Jim Harbaugh and Smith coached in the NFL at the same time, but never faced each other until they each arrived at their current schools. Smith acknowledged that Harbaugh has changed his philosophy through the years.
“I think what we’ve known about him in the past and what we see now is different. But people change for whatever reason. Traditionally, they’ve been old school Big Ten type offensive play — lead blockers, fullback, power game. They haven’t been that for the most part. It’s a different way that they’re attacking football offensively.”
