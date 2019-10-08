Illinois head coach Lovie Smith met with the media this week ahead of his Fighting Illini hosting Michigan on Saturday. He talked about injuries at the quarterback position, including former U-M player and current Illinois starter Brandon Peters . He also discussed what he’s seen from U-M so far this year.

Illinois is banged up at quarterback. Peters has started every game, but left last week’s game against Minnesota in the first half after taking a big hit and hitting the ground hard.

Highly touted freshman Isaiah Williams is also battling an injury that didn’t allow him to make the trip to Minnesota. It was redshirt freshman Matt Robinson who replaced Peters and would be the starter this week if Peters can’t go. Robinson went 15/29 for 125 yards in the 40-17 loss to the Gophers.

Smith did not talk about the specifics of either injury or their severity, but he’s hopeful both will be available this week.

“It’s always concerning when a player doesn’t finish a game,” Smith said. “Neither one has a season ending injury or anything like that. We’ll need everyone to be able to beat a team like Michigan.”

Peters started off the year strong with nine touchdowns in the first three games, but since has slowed down once Big Ten play began. Peters has completed 74 of his 127 attempts for 797 yards and thrown 10 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. While he’s trying to get healthy enough to play, he’s excited for this week.

“He knew that Michigan was on the schedule when he decided to come here,” Smith said. “It’s Michigan week now, so I know he’s pumped up. I’m hoping he’ll be ready to go this week.”

Peters has inside knowledge of the Michigan team and Smith said that could be an advantage for Illinois.

“I think you use every advantage that you can possibly get,” he said. “But you’re not going to know what a team is going to do [on offense] until the ball is snapped.

“Brandon can’t help on that. Most of his time is put into remembering what all he knows about their defense and getting ready to play this week.”