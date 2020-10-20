Such is the life of a walk-on, and he enjoyed every minute.

While many were projecting redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter or another young guy to replace Cesar Ruiz at center this year, Vastardis continued about his business with no complaints and no guarantees.

For four years, former walk-on offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis busted his butt in practice and film, never knowing if he’d get the opportunity to play meaningful snaps in a Michigan uniform.

“The past years at Michigan have been the best of my life,” he said. “To be part of this team and seeing guys grow, being able to grow myself has been a very rewarding process. The coaches and staff that have helped me along the way … I’ve learned from some great players, had the pleasure of following in the footsteps of some really good players, mentors and coaches, soaking it all in trying to prove myself to get to this point.”

Getting to the top is only step one, however. Staying there and improving is the goal, and the future med student plans to make the most of his opportunity. He’s getting comfortable with redshirt juniors Chuck Filiaga and Andrew Stueber flanking him.

None of them, however, have played together for long periods of time, something that’s paramount in building an elite line. Vastardis insisted they did everything they could during their down time to learn about each other and grow as a unit.

“We’ve had a ton of guys that have experience both in games and playing as a unit in practice,” he said. “We’ve taken advantage, albeit in a very weird time, of the extra practices, and it’s given us great opportunity to get our assignments, fundamentals and techniques sound and work as a cohesive unit.

“I feel like we’ve grown in that bond, really honed in on our individual assignments and playing together as a whole. I feel really comfortable with the guys beside me, know they feel the same. I’m really excited to see what happens this week.”

They were devastated, he noted, when the Big Ten announced the season would be postponed. In a “world of unknowns,” however, he and his teammates continued to press.

For Vastardis, there was a fleeting thought of hanging it up and moving on to his next chapter. He loved the game too much to quit, and instead worked with his fellow linemates to memorize the playbook and be prepared for their opportunity, should it come.

In the end, he said, he knew before meeting with head coach Jim Harbaugh following last season what he really wanted.

“I really approached that meeting with one goal in mind; to stay around as long as I could,” he said. “This could have been my last chance. I felt I had prepared myself the best I could, had grown really close with the coaches, my teammates. It’s a second family here.”

He’s earned their respect, and then some.

"The biggest thing about Andrew is he is one of the hardest workers on and off the field, [but] especially on the field," fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said. "Whatever happens during a play, he’s going to make sure he finishes to the best of his ability —through the whistle, to the whistle — and that’s not just an understatement because it's every play, consistently, no matter what.

"We like to think of Andrew as a Mack Truck. He just drives his Mack Truck to work every day and pours his concrete."

The communication has been great, Vastardis said, and it starts with him. He takes input from the rest of his linemates and quarterback Joe Milton when approaching the line, and knows it’s a team effort.

“I believe in them, and them in me,” he said.

Now, he can’t wait to go to battle with them, starting Saturday night with the opener at Minnesota.