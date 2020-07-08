Redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield, a fast riser on NFL Draft boards and touted by ESPN.com's Mel Kiper as a potential first-round pick, looks the part according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. He joins freshman linebacker RJ Moten and redshirt junior tackle Donovan Jeter as three who have stood out.

Michigan's football team is back on campus working out and going through team-led walkthroughs in preparation for the 2020 season. A pair of veterans and a true freshman are among those who impressed in the offseason, arriving in outstanding shape.

"Jalen Mayfield looks phenomenal as a tackle, a football player," Harbaugh said. "He's another example of somebody who has really done a great job this entire offseason. He looks great.

"Expectations will be really high ... he definitely looks and moves kind of like Jeter, looks better and they are moving better according to them. I've always said or at least thought this — since Jalen Mayfield has been here, every time I watch film, practice, I like watching 73. That is the thing. I like the way he plays; like watching him play football. So far, the offseason indicates he's going to be even better. I'm super excited for him and his opportunity this year."

Several players have shared their offseason workout experiences with him, Harbaugh continued. Strength coach Ben Herbert and his staff made videos and provided the players with workouts they could do with or without weights, and Harbaugh loves what he's seen.

"There are so many examples of guys that have shared things with me. Tons," Harbaugh said. "A guy that stands out the most is RJ Moten, an incoming freshman that was has a Fitbit watch or something, and he would text me especially his bike riding workouts. He'd be riding with a trainer and other guys, and one bike ride was a 52-mile bike ride, 3000-some odd calories he burned, a couple times a week. When he finally showed up he looked great.

"Donovan Jeter probably played at 290, 295. He's up to 320, 325 this year in reports. He's moving better, faster, quicker, side to side and forward. That stands out. There are a lot of others. Their attitude going in at 120 days or so in that area, we suggested and they really bought into is providence will favor the prepared. Being prepared, even if they question if there's going to be a season ... it's better to be prepared.

"Our guys have done a really tremendous job from what I've seen. We'll get involved as coaches on July 24, move to a 20-hour week, have walkthroughs incorporated and be involved in those workouts."

Harbaugh is also pleased with the leadership he's gotten from the upperclassmen during zoom calls and walkthroughs.

"It's really a lot of guys," he said. "[Senior defensive end] Kwity Paye has been outstanding, one of those guys who always does right, players really gravitate to, watch and follow. [Fifth-year senior tackle] Carlo Kemp ... [fifth-year senior kicker] Quinn Nordin has been unbelievable, so outstanding, has really taken on a role in a leadership way.

He also mentioned all three quarterbacks (Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and Cade McNamara), veteran center Andrew Vastardis, sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton, junior end Aidan Hutchinson and even walk-ons like Nate Schoenle, Hunter Reynolds and Adam Shibley.

Fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks has been a strong voice of action and "really good," he added, and redshirt junior Josh Ross "has been great ... in meetings, workouts, but also in communication with me," Harbaugh added.

All in all, he doubled down on his spring comments that his team was very close to a championship caliber squad.

"So far, I really do [see it]," he said. "It's been a tremendous offseason, a great winter cycle. Even at that time we could really see from a team perspective, talent and work ethic too ... and I would really add their leadership. It's a very strong team in terms of that. That continued through in those three or four months when guys were away from here, didn't have spring practice, etc.

"But now that we're back, I see that same momentum that the guys have invested a lot and are very excited, also leading by example and leading each other. It's been really at a high level. Workouts will get tougher, time demands will get tougher, but so far so good in terms of the commitment of the team."