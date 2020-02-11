News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 09:45:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: McGregor Healing, Could Impact Early

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan freshman Braiden McGregor has already enrolled, and the defensive end is making strides in rehabbing a surgically repaired knee. His high school defensive coordinator, Brett VanDrew, believes he’s got it in him to see the field early if he gets back to full strength.

McGregor tore his MCL and his meniscus and had other knee damage suffered in the last few minutes of a win over rival Port Huron last fall. The rehab is ahead of schedule, and what was expected to be a six-to-eight-month recovery could be even less.

Michigan freshman Braiden McGregor is healing from a knee injury suffered in October.
Michigan freshman Braiden McGregor is healing from a knee injury suffered in October. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}