Michigan freshman Braiden McGregor has already enrolled, and the defensive end is making strides in rehabbing a surgically repaired knee. His high school defensive coordinator, Brett VanDrew, believes he’s got it in him to see the field early if he gets back to full strength.

McGregor tore his MCL and his meniscus and had other knee damage suffered in the last few minutes of a win over rival Port Huron last fall. The rehab is ahead of schedule, and what was expected to be a six-to-eight-month recovery could be even less.