U-M is winners of its last two games, both coming in blowout fashion. The Wolverines disposed of then top-10 Notre Dame (45-14) and Maryland (38-7).

The Spartans have lost four-straight games games and haven't come out victorious since the Sept. 28 game with Indiana. Last week, MSU squandered a 28-3 lead over Illinois and fell 37-34 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) head coach Mark Dantonio spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of his team's road trip to Ann Arbor this Saturday to take on the Michigan Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten).

Coming off of the Illinois debacle, Dantonio insists his team is solely focused on U-M.

"It’s Michigan week this week, so we have to put that behind us and move forward," Dantonio said. "We’ve played well down there in the past. They have an outstanding program. When you look at them right now, you look at their defense. I see, probably, a top-15 defense. They do a great job of being disruptive and moving people back. We’ve got to be able to pass protect.

"As far as running the football, same type of thing, we’re going to have to be able to run it some. You can’t turn the football over in a rivalry game. I think that’s been the thing that we’ve got to be able to deal with more effectively.

"On the offensive side of the ball, they’ve got four offensive linemen back. I think they’re young at the running back position, experienced at the wide receiver position and quarterback position. They make some plays, create some loose plays with the quarterback. They play well on special teams. Well-coached football team.

"We have to compete daily. We have to move forward here. Rivalry game — I think it’s good for college football and good for this state. I’ve said it many, many times over the course of my time here that we have to measure up in this football game. You’re either green or you’re blue in this state, for the most part. This crosses families and everything else involved with it."

MSU's four game slide isn't necessarily indicative of what will happen in a rivalry game like this. Dantonio recalled the 2009 matchup between the Spartans and the Wolverines, when U-M came into the game at an undefeated 4-0, while the Spartans touted a 1-3 record.

"You sort of throw the records out a little bit, pretty much like Coach Harbaugh said yesterday," Dantonio said. "I think that there’s been times where they’ve been 4-0 and we’ve been 1-3 yet we’ve been able to find a way to win. Those type of things have happened in the past.

"Right now, for me, my main consideration is our football team and getting them down to the football game ready. We’ve come and competed. We’ll compete. We’ll play hard. We just can’t make mistakes and beat ourselves. If you look at our season right now, what’s transpired and what’s happened is we’ve beaten ourselves in some respects. We’re playing a good football team, in this case, and you can’t turn It over. In the first five games, we had a very productive turnover ratio. In the last four, it’s probably been in the negative situation."

Dantonio was asked how important the game against U-M is each season in terms of the identity of his program.

"The Michigan game has always been a game that we’ve pointed toward ever since I’ve come here," Dantonio explained. "I’ve said many, many times I didn’t create that environment, I’m just trying to empower it and stay with it. I knew that if we were going to be successful here, that we were going to have to win down the road some and here at home and we were going to have to measure up every time we played that football game. That’s what we put into effect that we were going to measure up in this football game.

"I’ve been here 13 years and we need to do that again. It’s a constant thing because you’re going to compete against them in everything that we do, whether it’s recruits in the state or on the field, or on the basketball court, whatever it is, on the hockey rink. That’s just the way it’s built here. You’re going to compete with them in everything across the board. That’s the way I’ve tried to approach it."

MSU and Dantonio have been on the receiving end of much criticism this season and in recent years. The Spartans have a 15-18 record in the Big Ten since 2016 and a 24-23 record overall in that span. Dantonio was asked if there's any added pressure to this year's game, given the recent struggles and current criticism he is receiving.

"No, I don’t feel any added pressure," he insisted. "I feel that there’s always pressure in this game because you’re always trying to measure up. So, I don’t think there’s added pressure. This is a big game. It’s always been a national TV game, pretty much. It’s always been a game that it’s always had everybody looking at it."

Before last season's game between the two teams, the Spartans locked arms during pregame warm-ups and walked down the field, clotheslining several U-M players that were on their side of the field warming up. U-M linebacker Devin Bush, in retaliation, tore up some of the grass on the Spartans' mid-field logo with his cleats. Mark Dantonio was seen smirking as he walked behind the MSU players during the walk. U-M went on to win the game 21-7 and held MSU to just 94 total yards in the game. Dantonio was asked if there would be any carryover from that incident to this year's game, as the Spartans head to Michigan Stadium.

"That’s in the past, in my mind," he said. "Those things have taken place. If you don’t like confrontation, this probably isn’t a good game to go to. That’s just the way it is. It’s just natural. You’ve got guys that have played against each other in high school, you’ve got guys that have played already in this football game. It’s just a competitive environment. The biggest thing that we need to do is have total focus on what we need to do at the right time and not make mistakes and play hard. That’s what we’ll focus on.

"[When] we’ve gone down there in the past, there’s been great sportsmanship. I look towards that. I don’t look away from that, I look towards that."

Dantonio has taken jabs publicly toward U-M in years past, dating all the way back to mocking U-M senior running back Michael Hart's height in 2007. Tuesday, he was asked if he has instructed his players on what to say to reporters this week ahead of the game.

"I really haven’t," he said. "I’ve chosen to just try to be respectful towards the rivalry. I sort of take the high road. I think our players have tried to do that, as well."