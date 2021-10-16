Michigan Wolverines Football Midseason Thoughts & Grades: The Defense
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines have a bye before heading into a game with Northwestern. We talked about the offense at the midway point Thursday ... here's one assessment of the defense and special teams through six games.
First, it's clear how different this defense is than former defensive coordinator Don Brown's. It's a lot of bend but don't break, plenty of zone, and the defensive backs like it much better. There's still plenty of man coverage, but not nearly as much, and the corners like it much better.
“I’m very excited to show I can do more than just stand in front of a guy and press him,” veteran corner Vince Gray said. “We learned a lot this offseason just conceptually ..."
Yes, the corners are still the weak link on the team, but they've been protected.
