Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Loves Drafting Players Out Of U-M — Here's Why:

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Pnihtyfc9b3nhkto6m9e
Mike Tomlin has been the Steelers' head coach since 2007. (AP Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two Michigan players in this year's NFL draft (linebacker Devin Bush at No. 10 and tight end Zach Gentry at No. 141), with head coach Mike Tomlin revealing on the final day of the event it wasn't just by chance.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has admitted in the past he likes taking Michigan athletes for obvious reasons (U-M head man Jim is his brother), while Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has expressed similar feelings, explaining that Wolverine players are well-trained for the pros coming out of college.

Tomlin's name can be added to that list as well, as he voiced his admiration to the NFL Network crew last weekend for Michigan players and the way the program is run.

“You just get that feeling when you walk into Schembechler Hall and see The Big House in the background, and it lets you know you’re in the right place,” he exclaimed to network host Rich Eisen and the rest of the staff on April 27.

“Certain kids are attracted to programs — like Michigan — that have a history, tradition and legacy that is centered around core values and football.

"When you see a youngster like Gentry make a conscious decision to move from New Mexico to Michigan, it’s attractive to us.

"The aspects that bring those young men to a place like U-M attract other young men who see that.”

Pspdlcruggcwh2ojtbm5

More Michigan NFL Draft Notes:

With its five players chosen this year, Michigan has now had 369 draft selections all time, which checks in as the fifth-most of any college program.

The Wolverines hold a slim four-pick lead over Alabama for the No. 5 spot, but likely won't be climbing the list any time soon, seeing as how they are 25 picks behind No. 4 Oklahoma.

All-Time NFL Draft Picks by School
School Number of Picks

1. USC

506

2. Notre Dame

504

3. Ohio State

452

4. Oklahoma

394

5. Michigan

369

6. Alabama

365

7. Nebraska

359

8. Penn State

356

9. Florida

349

10. Miami (Fla.)

347
H7hhlu4bcf6xcgtkli75
Braylon Edwards was selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the Browns in the 2005 draft. (AP Images)

Perhaps even more impressive than its 369 all-time picks, though, is the fact that Michigan extended its streak of consecutive drafts with at least one player selected to 81 this year.

Of the 84 all-time NFL drafts (since 1936), U-M has seen at least one of its players taken in all of them but two (1936 and 1938), including every year since 1939.

Believe it or not, this is only good for the third-longest streak in the nation, however, as Notre Dame and USC are currently boasting slightly longer stretches (1937 for the former and 1938 for the latter).

Programs With at Least one Player Selected in the Most Drafts
Team Number of Drafts With a Player Selected (Years Without Anybody Taken)

T-1. Notre Dame

83 (1937)

T-1. Ohio State

83 (1998)

T-3. Michigan

82 (1936 and 1938)

T-3. Michigan State

82 (1938 and 1940)

T-3. Oklahoma

82 (1962 and 1995)

T-3. USC

82 (1936 and 1938)

T-7. LSU

81 (1938, 1942 and 1993)

T-7. Purdue

81 (1994, 1997 and 2019)

T-7. Texas

81 (1936, 1937 and 2014)

T-10. Alabama

80 (1960, 1961, 1970 and 2008)

T-10. Georgia

80 (1936, 1937, 1941 and 1992)

