The Badgers want to run downhill, establish the running game and take their shots in play action. That poses a unique threat to the corners in both run support and pass coverage.

Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich has seen his group improve throughout the season. He’s excited to see how they do against a different approach Saturday against Wisconsin.

“They get in these sets and it’s like rugby,” Zordich said. “They have these formations where everybody in there real tight, run, run, run, run then all of sudden play action, guys coming out of nowhere. The running game really sets up the passing game, big time.”



The goal is to get them in third and long where they’ll be more predictable with what they do, he added.

In run support, it will be similar to last week other than the Badgers will be trying to go north and south rather than attack the perimeter.

“The corners and safeties on the edges are definitely going to have to fill the lanes,” Zoridich continued. “It’s going to be more of a challenge, big time. We’d like to think [that’s our strength], but I’m sure Wisconsin in their tradition of running the football is thinking the same thing … that’s why it’s going to be fun.”

Quarterback Alex Hornibrook has completed 64 percent of his passes for 963 yards. He isn’t much of a threat to run when it breaks down, but he’s a competitor, Zordich noted.

“He’ll do what he’s done the last two years. He’s brought them to battle every game … most of the time he’s in control of the ball, which he’s got to do,” he said. “They’ve got a great running game, which helps him and complements his passing game. They’ve got a great package.

“They are very tough in the red zone. That’s something we pride ourselves on, so we need to keep playing the way we are as far as keeping them out of the end zone with the ball in the air. We’ve got to continue to do a good job continuing to keep them out of the end zone throwing.”

He trusts is top trio of Lavert Hill, David Long and Brandon Watson to do just that. They haven’t played much zone at all this year, he noted, and when it does even that sometimes breaks down to man, so he’s been pleased overall.

“I want to say I think I’ve seen all three of those guys take the next step and understand their job and their responsibility to this team and to themselves,” he said. “Brandon Watson, David Long and Lavert each week have taken little steps to getting better.”

NOTES

• Sophomore Ambry Thomas continues to improve. He played a bit more last week as the No. 4 corner.

“Ambry since spring has done nothing but gotten better,” Zordich said. “He had a great fall and is continuing to improve as we go during the season.

“He’s the next man up. Its fun watching him on game day because he is always right there ready to go. He’s definitely earned that spot.”

The freshmen, meanwhile, are talented but still learning.

“All those young guys, you could see the flash. Gemon Green is a good example … you saw the flash, but he never took that next step,” Zordich said. “They need to grow up and get used to being in college, understand it’s a little different than being a four or five star guy. YYou’re now a zero star, got to start from the beginning, compete every day and get better every day.

“They’ve got a long way to go, brother. But as long as they understand that and come to work every day, they’ll be fine. They’ve got talent, I’ll tell you that. That’s why they’re here.”