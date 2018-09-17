Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
Michigan improved to 2-1 with a 45-20 win over SMU this weekend, but it wasn't pretty at times.
We analyze every aspect of the game below:
Key Moment of the Game:
It was — without a doubt — junior safety Josh Metellus' 73-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan held just a 14-7 lead with 14 seconds to go until halftime, when Metellus picked off SMU redshirt junior quarterback Ben Hicks and followed a convoy of blockers 73 yards into the end zone to put U-M up 21-7.
The Wolverines claimed all the momentum on the play and didn't relinquish it, as the Mustangs never came within 15 points.
Three Things That Worked:
1. The passing game
Is it possible that junior quarterback Shea Patterson has actually been better than expected? He completed 14 of 18 passes on Saturday for 237 yards and three touchdowns, now giving him six on the year (second most in the Big Ten).
2. Special teams
Redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart was incredible once again on Saturday, booting two punts for an average of 50 yards, while classmate kicker Quinn Nordin nailed a 45-yard field goal and connected on all six of his extra points. Other than a botched field goal attempt at Notre Dame in the opener and a missed kick by Nordin last week, the special teams have been nearly perfect this season.
3. Rush defense
Considering that fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall and sophomore tackle Aubrey Solomon both missed their second straight game with injury, the run defense actually played pretty well. The tackle starters — junior Carlo Kemp and fifth-year senior Bryan Mone — each recorded their first career sacks, while the front seven as a whole held SMU to just 3.5 yards per rush.
