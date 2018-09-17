Junior quarterback Shea Patterson went 14-18 through the air with three touchdowns against SMU. PK_Patterson7002

Michigan improved to 2-1 with a 45-20 win over SMU this weekend, but it wasn't pretty at times. We analyze every aspect of the game below:

Key Moment of the Game:

It was — without a doubt — junior safety Josh Metellus' 73-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Michigan held just a 14-7 lead with 14 seconds to go until halftime, when Metellus picked off SMU redshirt junior quarterback Ben Hicks and followed a convoy of blockers 73 yards into the end zone to put U-M up 21-7. The Wolverines claimed all the momentum on the play and didn't relinquish it, as the Mustangs never came within 15 points.

Three Things That Worked: