We dive deep into the individual matchups of Michigan's 42-21 blowout win over Maryland on Saturday.

Michigan led 10-7 with just 16 seconds left in the first half, before junior quarterback Shea Patterson took the snap from Maryland's 22-yard line and instantly scanned the field for an open receiver.

He scrambled to his left and side-armed a pass to freshman wideout Ronnie Bell, who appeared to be on the verge of getting lit up by senior safety Darnell Savage.

Savage completely whiffed, though, and instead flew into redshirt junior cornerback Marcus Lewis, causing both players to fall down and Bell to freely stumble into the end zone.

The score gave the Wolverines a 10-point lead and some breathing room, and the Terrapins never really threatened again from that point on.