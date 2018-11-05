Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has a 14-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year.
Michigan's 42-7 blowout of Penn State on Saturday couldn't have come in much more impressive fashion — we take a second look back at the contest with our Monday Morning Quarterbacking feature.

Key Moment of the Game:

With Michigan leading 14-0 and just a minute to go in the third quarter, junior quarterback Shea Patterson took a shotgun snap from Penn State's seven-yard line.

He faked a give to senior running back Karan Higdon, and fired a touchdown pass over the middle to redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, who had no problem running right past PSU junior linebacker Cam Brown.

The score gave the Wolverines a 21-0 lead, and signified U-M was well on its way to victory.

Michigan added three more touchdowns after that just for good measure.

Three Things That Worked:

1. Defense, defense and defense

There aren't words to describe how well Michigan's defense is playing this season. It held Penn State to 186 total yards, 2-of-11 on third downs, forced three turnovers and did not give up a score until there was just two minutes left in the game.

2. Rushing attack

The improvements Higdon and the U-M offensive line have made throughout the season have been phenomenal, as they have consistently been imposing their will on opponents. Higdon's 132 yards were part of a 259-yard effort on the ground for the Wolverines.

3. Sustaining the momentum

This Michigan team feels like it's on a mission, and Saturday's 42-7 blowout was yet another statement. The game was never really in question, as U-M grabbed a 7-0 lead on its opening drive and held a 14-0 edge midway through the second quarter. The Maize and Blue should breeze through Rutgers and Indiana before heading to Columbus in the regular-season finale.

Three Things That Didn't Work:

