Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
Michigan's 42-7 blowout of Penn State on Saturday couldn't have come in much more impressive fashion — we take a second look back at the contest with our Monday Morning Quarterbacking feature.
Key Moment of the Game:
With Michigan leading 14-0 and just a minute to go in the third quarter, junior quarterback Shea Patterson took a shotgun snap from Penn State's seven-yard line.
He faked a give to senior running back Karan Higdon, and fired a touchdown pass over the middle to redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, who had no problem running right past PSU junior linebacker Cam Brown.
The score gave the Wolverines a 21-0 lead, and signified U-M was well on its way to victory.
Michigan added three more touchdowns after that just for good measure.
Three Things That Worked:
1. Defense, defense and defense
There aren't words to describe how well Michigan's defense is playing this season. It held Penn State to 186 total yards, 2-of-11 on third downs, forced three turnovers and did not give up a score until there was just two minutes left in the game.
2. Rushing attack
The improvements Higdon and the U-M offensive line have made throughout the season have been phenomenal, as they have consistently been imposing their will on opponents. Higdon's 132 yards were part of a 259-yard effort on the ground for the Wolverines.
3. Sustaining the momentum
This Michigan team feels like it's on a mission, and Saturday's 42-7 blowout was yet another statement. The game was never really in question, as U-M grabbed a 7-0 lead on its opening drive and held a 14-0 edge midway through the second quarter. The Maize and Blue should breeze through Rutgers and Indiana before heading to Columbus in the regular-season finale.
Three Things That Didn't Work:
