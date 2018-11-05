Michigan's 42-7 blowout of Penn State on Saturday couldn't have come in much more impressive fashion — we take a second look back at the contest with our Monday Morning Quarterbacking feature.

With Michigan leading 14-0 and just a minute to go in the third quarter, junior quarterback Shea Patterson took a shotgun snap from Penn State's seven-yard line.

He faked a give to senior running back Karan Higdon, and fired a touchdown pass over the middle to redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, who had no problem running right past PSU junior linebacker Cam Brown.

The score gave the Wolverines a 21-0 lead, and signified U-M was well on its way to victory.

Michigan added three more touchdowns after that just for good measure.