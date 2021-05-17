Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings: Learning From The Past

Michigan is well into summer mode and conditioning in preparation for the season. Here are several thoughts on position groups, individual players and more heading into the 2021 fall season.

Not sure how many watched the Big Ten Network this weekend, but some of us did — and we were able to catch two of the more memorable games of the early 1990s in the 24-14 win over Notre Dame (the ‘Desmond game’) and the 31-3 pasting of Ohio State (also the ‘Desmond game’ – or, based on your mood, the game in which Kirk Herbstreit got flattened).

But 30 years later, there's plenty to be learned from that 1991 team. More ...

Monday Musings: Learning From The Past



