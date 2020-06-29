 Michigan Wolverines Football: Offensive Line - Ed Warinner Is Figuring It Out Up Front
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 10:35:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football MONDAY MUSINGS: The Ed Warinner Effect & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Several final offensive line thoughts after putting The Wolverine 2020 Football Preview to bed …

Michigan Wolverines Football MONDAY MUSINGS: The Ed Warinner Effect & More




RELATED: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Detroit Swing

RELATED: The 4 Most Unbreakable Offensive Records In Michigan Football History

Get a FREE t-shirt when you join TheWolverine.com with promo code Monthly2020

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Ed Warinner is facing an overhaul this year.
Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Ed Warinner is facing an overhaul this year. (Brandon Brown)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}