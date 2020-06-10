Although there remains uncertainty regarding whether there will be college football this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan’s freshmen are expected to be on campus next week.

Michigan’s freshman class has been told to report to Ann Arbor by June 15, according to the Detroit Free Press’ Orion Sang and Rainer Sabin. Eight of the Wolverines’ 23-member 2020 class are early enrollees and joined the program in January, but for the other 15, this will be their first time getting a taste of Michigan’s voluntary, offseason workouts. Of course, what those workouts will look like and consist of is most likely fluid due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

Nevertheless, when the freshmen start lacing up their cleats and participating in summer workouts, one cannot help but wonder which one will make the biggest impact in their inaugural season. This year, the one that will make the biggest impact just so happens to have the smallest stature.