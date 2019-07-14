With the start of the college approaching rapidly, every week lists of the top players and teams are seemingly released daily. Here’s a roundup of where the Michigan Wolverines and some of its players stand less than a week away from Big Ten Media Day:

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Khaleke Hudson is the No. 40 player on Sports Illustrated's list of the top players in college football. (USA Today Sports Images)

Sports Illustrated

Michigan’s senior quarterback Shea Patterson checked in at No. 90 on Sports Illustrated’s list of the Top 100 players in college football. “Those in maize and blue are hoping that new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis's "Speed in space" offense can take Patterson to new heights,” Sports Illustrated writes. Senior cornerback Lavert Hill slotted in at No. 67 in the rankings. “An All-Big Ten selection and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, Hill tallied 14 total tackles, six pass breakups and a pick-six in his second year as a starting corner in Don Brown's defense,” Sports Illustrated writes.” Senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson is the No. 40 player in the rankings. “Roaming all over the field in the Jabrill Peppers mold, Hudson is a playmaker more than anything else, both near the line of scrimmage and deep in the secondary,” Sports Illustrated writes. “His numbers saw a sharp decline in 2018 from his breakout 2017 season, but he’s still a highly-talented, highly-versatile player.”

Stadium

Patterson also appears on Stadium’s rankings of the top returning quarterbacks in college football, coming in at No. 15. “No, that alleged tweet from “Shea Patterson” about how he’s going to be the best quarterback in the Big Ten and that he would’ve won the Heisman last season if he called his own plays wasn’t actually sent by Patterson,” Stadium’s Andy Witty writes. “So you can resume your standard offseason business. But he did have a productive first season in Ann Arbor, even if his performance against Florida may have left a sour taste in the mouths of some Michigan fans. Patterson’s passing efficiency rating ranked 22nd nationally as he threw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Now the question is how the addition of Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis can open up the Wolverines’ offense. Patterson’s 25 passing attempts per game last season ranked 75th nationally. Michigan will face two quarterbacks ahead of Patterson on the list in Notre Dame’s Ian Book, who is at No. 12 and Ohio State’s Justin Fields who is at No. 11.

Athlon Sports