Michigan Football: New Jim Harbaugh To NFL Rumors Surface
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has reported that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is eyeing a potential NFL return.
This report comes despite folks close to it saying Harbaugh is "betting on himself" at U-M and eyeing a three-year extension, telling recruits he plans to turn it around. Staff changes would be likely if he were return, according to several sources.
RELATED: ITF EXTRA - The Near Future ... The Latest
"At Michigan, Harbaugh has lasted six years. There’s a growing belief that he won’t be back for a seventh season, perhaps choosing to walk away before they make him run," Florio reported. "Per multiple sources, Harbaugh is believed to be eyeing a return to the NFL, as a head coach.
"Another source said that teams are doing their homework on Harbaugh, who instantly took the 49ers to the NFC Championship and who nearly led the team to a Super Bowl win in his second season with the team."
We'll continue to update this story throughout the days (weeks?) to come.
