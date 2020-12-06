This report comes despite folks close to it saying Harbaugh is "betting on himself" at U-M and eyeing a three-year extension, telling recruits he plans to turn it around. Staff changes would be likely if he were return, according to several sources.

"At Michigan, Harbaugh has lasted six years. There’s a growing belief that he won’t be back for a seventh season, perhaps choosing to walk away before they make him run," Florio reported. "Per multiple sources, Harbaugh is believed to be eyeing a return to the NFL, as a head coach.

"Another source said that teams are doing their homework on Harbaugh, who instantly took the 49ers to the NFC Championship and who nearly led the team to a Super Bowl win in his second season with the team."