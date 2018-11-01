Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he’s never had a defense in his 41 years that practices as well as this year’s group. That’s high praise considering how many great defenses he’s had.

We tackle Brown’s Wednesday comments in News and Views format:

NEWS: Brown vowed to have his team more prepared for Penn State by bringing “all the tools from the toolbox,” something he didn’t do last year. This is close to the most he’s ever given a defense, he admitted.

BROWN: “I think we’ve donea good job providing the players [assignments] and compartmentalizing it. We have four major concepts in coverage. It’s going to fit in one of those four concepts, then we can be really multiple up front and vice versa.

“I think you’re almost at the point … it’s one of the crazy issues of coaching. You only have a day, so today we’ll practice for two hours. There’s only so much can do within that two-hour period. Our rule is if you can’t practice it, you can’t run it … if all you do is talk about it in a meeting, the chances of executing are slim and none.”

VIEWS: This group has gotten more than any, though, and it’s showed. The Wolverines showed new looks against Wisconsin, especially, and will have more for Penn State.