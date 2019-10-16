Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Ed Warinner On Run Game, Line
NEWS: Michigan went back to basics in the run game at Illinois, pulling interior linemen, trapping with tight ends and employing Ben Mason as a lead fullback at times.WARINNER: “The spread formatio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news