News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 16:57:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Ed Warinner On Run Game, Line

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

NEWS: Michigan went back to basics in the run game at Illinois, pulling interior linemen, trapping with tight ends and employing Ben Mason as a lead fullback at times.WARINNER: “The spread formatio...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}