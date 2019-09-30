Our thoughts on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's comments heading into Saturday's game against Iowa.

NEWS: Michigan plays Iowa Saturday in Ann Arbor with a chance to improve to 2-1 in conference play following a 52-0 win over Rutgers.

HARBAUGH: “If you can play two really good games in a row, it will be a trend in my mind. Three or more will become a habit, so we're trying to cement that as a goal for us and that's where we want to be.

“Iowa is consistently good and has been for many years. One of the things that strikes you the most about them is that they're consistently really good at all three phases. Good in experience, and good at consistency.”

VIEWS: They’re Wisconsin-lite in that they’ll come out swinging and try to punch you in the mouth, finish their blocks and are fundamentally sound in what they do on both sides of the ball.

Michigan, meanwhile, is still in search of an identity. The Wolverines probably have better skill position players and are every bit as experienced as anyone up front on offense, but the switch to a new offense and inability to protect the ball have made them look like an undisciplined bunch.