Breaking down Jim Harbaugh's comments on his offense, pay for play and more, all in news and views format.

NEWS: Michigan is 95th nationally in red zone offense, 81st in total offense through five games.

HARBAUGH: “The red zone is something that's been good for us. As I said after the game, I feel like we're very close offensively and very close to hitting our stride, hitting on all cylinders. Really good evidence to back that up and also what I see.

"I think it’s coming; I think it’s showing. As I said earlier, a top defense in the country against Wisconsin, a top defense against Iowa. There's a point where you say, 'good job. Well played. That was a good game,' recognizing the efforts of the opponent and your own players.

"I feel with our team, the effort is great. Off the charts. At the highest level. And when you get that, then you can get everything else."

VIEWS: Yes, Harbaugh was asked “the hard question” of what evidence he had that nobody was seeing on Saturday.

“In all areas,” he said. “Run game, pass game, protection … quarterback, receiver, running backs. It's an evolving, improving group. I've seen them be at a really high level in practice consistently and a really high level in games, and getting that consistently high level in both games and practice is what I feel what I see coming.”

We can’t speak for practice other than to say others we trust share his view, but it’s been one game, maybe — Rutgers — in which they put it all together. And let’s face it … anyone with a pulse puts up 50-plus on Rutgers.