Michigan's defensive line has met expectations this year, but can it continue its upward trend? We tackle that in this week's News & Views column featuring defensive line coach Shaun Nua.

NEWS: Senior nose tackle Carlo Kemp has emerged as an outstanding lineman and just as good a leader as a captain of this year’s defense.

NUA: “He’s just trying to bring the group together, and also trying to calm me down too, sometimes. He’s just done a great job meshing with everybody. Someone that’s down, someone that’s doing well, someone that’s snot doing well … he’s doing a great job of bringing everybody together and telling them just keep your composure and keep moving forward.”

VIEWS: As for his play … we were skeptical. Yes, he’s up to 290 pounds, but moving from linebacker to end to tackle to nose is something you don’t often see, and it requires great strength, technique and smarts. Kemp’s ability to get off the ball quickly and handle his assignments on a play to play basis has set the tone for this defense, one that continues to improve weekly.

We said it before, and we’ll say it again — “recruiting” should start with convincing him to come back for one more season and lead the Wolverines into battle in 2020 … ditto redshirt junior Mike Dwumfour and junior corner Ambry Thomas. There will be some positions to fill, but get those guys back and you’ve got a great nucleus with Aidan Hutchinson, Kwity Paye and others.