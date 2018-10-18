Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan State always seems to prepare extremely well for U-M, to the point that one year they said they timed each snap count.

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner knows the challenge ahead of his group. We tackle his recent comments in News & Views format:

NEWS: Michigan ran for 237 yards in the second half against Wisconsin after being slowed in the first half.

WARINNER: “The adjustments are what are they doing and what are the best plays in our library of plays we have ready for the game to run against them. It's really what they're doing, this is our library of plays, which one is going to work the best against them and then use those.

“We’re not really changing anything, just saying we're going to go with this assortment because you carry a library of plays into every game and the defense dictates which one you use.”

VIEWS: It worked well against the Badgers, and give the Wolverines credit. They dominated up front. But that wasn’t typical Wisconsin, and Michigan will have to be even better from the get-go against MSU’s defense, one that will sell out to stop the run.