
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 15:57:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Zordich On Young Corners, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich has done a great job with his group once again, molding them into one of the Big Ten’s best. We tackle his comments on the trio and more in this week’s edition of News & Views.

NEWS: Michigan will have to replace All-Big Ten corner Lavert Hill next season, but there’s talent waiting in the wings.

ZORDICH: “DJ [Turner] has come along great … he really has. [Vincent Gray is getting a lot of action; he’s playing quite a bit. Gemon Green is starting to show development, probably a spring away from being a dangerous guy back there.

“DJ for coming in in the summer is doing very well. He’s fast, strong and physical. Same with Gemon; same with Vincent. They are young guys with good length to them, are physical and can run.”

VIEWS: The fact that they’re all freshmen or redshirt freshmen bodes well, especially with senior Ambry Thomas slated to return. Thomas has arguably been the Wolverines’ best corner this year, and he’ll be asked to groom the young guys the way Hill took him under his wing.

Michigan's Ambry Thomas has been teaching Vincent Gray the ropes since he arrived on campus.
Michigan's Ambry Thomas has been teaching Vincent Gray the ropes since he arrived on campus. (Brandon Brown)
