Jabrill Peppers recorded the game-ending sack on Saturday at Denver. AP Images

With the NFL regular season drawing to a close, here's the complete breakdown of how every former Wolverine performed in Week 15.

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Did not play in Saturday's 29-22 loss to Houston … Braden has been on the Jets' active roster for four affairs this year, but has not seen action. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Connected on 25 of his 36 passes (69.4 percent) for 279 yards with a touchdown and a pick in Sunday's 17-10 loss at Pittsburgh … On the year, Brady is completing 65.9 percent of his passes (tied for 17th best in the NFL), and has thrown for 3,979 yards (fifth most) with 24 touchdowns (tied for 10th) and nine interceptions.

Who said Tom Brady FALLING OFF 🧐 Brady throws 67yd TD to Chris Hogan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XmFcYTV1Kx — VERSACEBOYENT (@VersaceBoyEnt2) December 16, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice, and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three clashes for Denver, accumulating eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play in the Cowboys' 23-0 loss to Indianapolis … Charlton has started seven of the nine contests he has played in (missed three with a shoulder injury), and has compiled 16 tackles, one sack and a pass defended … "Charlton has been a healthy inactive the last two weeks," Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas News wrote. "Executive vice president Stephen Jones has said he has to step up his play coming off a shoulder injury. Coach Jason Garrett has said Charlton, the team's 2017 first-round pick, must compete to win one of the eight active defensive line spots on gamedays. Jones said that after the Cowboys' defensive front struggled to get penetration against the Colts, maybe it's time for Charlton to return to the field. 'Maybe we ought to get him in there,' he said."

League News: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to see DE Taco Charlton return to the lineup after being inactive the last two weeks, per 105.3 The Fan.



Charlton, the former 28th overall… https://t.co/QmBcuSC21m — ProFootballChase (@FootballChase0) December 18, 2018

• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Played in the Redskins' 16-13 victory over Jacksonville, but did not log any stats … Chesson has participated in 10 games (no starts), but the only statistic he has notched has been a rushing attempt that lost four yards. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Posted a season-high five tackles and a sack in Seattle's 26-23 loss at San Francisco … Clark has begun all 14 outings on the year, and has racked up 36 tackles, 12 sacks, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception he returned 26 yards … His 12 sacks are tied for eighth most in the NFL and his three forced fumbles are tied for 10th most.

Frank Clark is the first Seahawks player with at least 12 sacks in a season since Patrick Kerney in 2007. #Seahawks — SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) December 17, 2018

Frank Clark on @710ESPNSeattle discussing the defensive line's performance yesterday:



"When you leave us in that cage so long you know the animal get wild and he get hungry so when they finally let us out that's what happens." — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) December 17, 2018

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Did not play in New York's 29-22 setback to the Texans … Clark has only been on the Jets' active roster for three showdowns, but has not received playing time. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all 14 tilts at center for 3-11 Arizona, including this weekend's 40-14 loss at Atlanta. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Played in the Rams' 30-23 loss to the Eagles, but did not record any stats … On the year, Countess has competed in 14 affairs, and has registered six tackles, a pass defended and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers.

• Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 8-6 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Came off the bench in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints, but did not tally any stats … Funchess has begun 12 of the 13 clashes he's played in this season, and has totaled 42 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns … "Funchess has clearly faded behind D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel on the Panthers' depth chart," Anthony Cervino of FantasyPros revealed on Tuesday.

WR Snap Counts

DJ Moore: 57

Curtis Samuel: 55

Jarius Wright: 36

Devin Funchess: 11

Torrey Smith: 0https://t.co/ngu2V40bqo — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) December 18, 2018

Devin Funchess played 11 snaps last night, the second fewest of his career (10 vs IND his rookie season). — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) December 18, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Started the Vikings' 41-17 blowout of Miami, and accumulated five tackles … Gedeon has begun six of 13 contests in 2018, and has compiled 39 tackles and a pass defended. • Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Earned the starting nod at center in all 14 games for 5-9 Detroit, including Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Bills.

Here are the highest graded offensive players for the @Lions in Week 15 (min 15 snaps):



1. WR Kenny Golladay (@kgxix) - 90.5

2. G Kenny Wiggins (@KennyWiggins60) - 73.9

3. G Frank Ragnow (@KNARFWONGAR) - 71.4

4. HB Theo Riddick - 70.2

5. C Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) - 66.7 — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) December 18, 2018

• Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL in a Sept. 23 loss to the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 6-8 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Started the Eagles' 30-23 triumph over the Rams, but did not log any stats … The 30-year old has earned the starting nod in all 14 outings, and has notched 36 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and a pass defended.

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: His season came to an end on Nov. 30 when the 3-11 Raiders put him on the injured reserve list with a back injury … Hall’s final stat line included 10 appearances (four starts), 25 tackles and three passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 11-3 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the team’s injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk … Henry only played in three showdowns this year (no starts), posting three tackles and one sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Racked up two tackles and a pass defended in Seattle's 26-23 loss to the 49ers … Hill has competed in 11 tilts (missed three with injury), and has recorded 17 stops and a pass defended … He saw an increased role this weekend, and John Boyle of Seahawks.com gave a little more background as to why … "While the Seahawks hope to get safety Bradley McDougald back as soon as possible — he left Sunday’s game in the first half with a knee injury," he explained. "[Head coach Pete] Carroll liked what he saw from backup safeties Delano Hill and Shalom Luani. Hill took over at strong safety for McDougald, while Luani saw limited playing time when the Seahawks used their dime defense, playing the sixth defensive back role Hill would normally have when McDougald is healthy."

Pete Carroll on Delano Hill and Shalom Luani:



"I thought both those guys did a nice job...both did some good things and were effective in the game. We were happy to see that." #Seahawks #GoCougs — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) December 17, 2018

How do you call this defensive pass interference on #Seahawks Delano Hill? I don't get it. This is great coverage on George Kittle. #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/7KVBn6EGfb — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 16, 2018

Delano Hill playing the ball well right now. — Hawk near the Sea (@WestermanKenny) December 16, 2018

Great coverage there from Delano Hill. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) December 16, 2018

Big break up by Delano Hill — Ryan Cicchitti (@RyanKing702) December 16, 2018

• Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 8-6 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018.

• Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Came off the bench in Sunday's 30-16 setback to the Bengals, registering three tackles … Hurst has begun 10 of 13 affairs (missed one with injury), tallying 31 tackles, four sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble. • Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Saw action in the Browns' 17-16 triumph at Denver on Saturday night … Kalis was promoted to the 6-7-1 Browns’ active roster on Dec. 1, and has received playing time in all three clashes since.

• Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Has begun 13 contests at left tackle for the 8-6 Titans (missed the Sept. 16 victory over Houston with a concussion), including Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants. • Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Played, but did not accumulate any stats in the Cowboys' 23-0 blanking at Indianapolis … Lewis has received time in 13 games (no starts), and has compiled five tackles, one pass defended, two fumble recoveries, an interception, two rushing attempts that have totaled 12 yards and a 19-yard average on two kick returns. • Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Has only seen action in four outings in 2018, with his lone start coming at center in an Oct. 28 loss at Arizona. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins … Omameh was released by the New York Giants on Nov. 10 after starting the first six showdowns with them, but was then signed by Jacksonville on Nov. 13 and has begun three of the five tilts he has appeared in with the club. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Put on an incredible performance in Cleveland's 17-16 win at Denver, logging six tackles, the game-ending sack, one pass defended, an interception, a 4.5-yard average on two punt returns and 17 yards on a lone kick return … On the season, Peppers has started all 14 affairs and has notched 68 tackles, one sack, five passes defended, one interception, a 9.0-yard average on 23 punt returns and a 21.0-yard average on 17 kicks brought back … “This was Jabrill Peppers’ coming out party,” safety Damarious Randall said, per ClevelandBrowns.com. “I’ve been seeing it in practice and flashes of it, but he put it all together tonight and I’m just happy for him.”

Jabrill Peppers with the pick of the year!pic.twitter.com/Fpk8fBgX3u — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 16, 2018

“HE GOT SACKED! PEPPERS GOT HIM!”



Jim Donovan calls @JabrillPeppers' game-ending sack! 💪 pic.twitter.com/MPQrO5oejw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2018

Being utilized in a more hybrid role has led to improved play from Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers.#NFL #Brownshttps://t.co/2hEMmu6OA0 — This Is Believeland (@ItsBelieveland) December 18, 2018

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 5-9 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL on Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Been given the starting nod at right guard in each of the Chargers’ first 14 clashes, including Thursday's 29-28 triumph at Kansas City. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Posted a season-high three tackles, a pass defended and his first career interception in Saturday's 17-16 setback to the Browns … Thomas has competed in 10 contests (missed four with injury), and has racked up 10 stops, a sack, one pass defended, a pick and a fumble recovery … "Thomas intercepted Baker Mayfield late in the first half, provided yeoman's work when pressed into service at cornerback and finished with the Broncos' fourth-highest defensive grade from Saturday in Pro Football Focus' metrics," Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.com revealed on Sunday.

Dymonte Thomas tells about being pressed into corner duty https://t.co/6FSY3CRqGP — Todd Thoenen (@SportShots09) December 18, 2018

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Averaged 42.3 yards on three punts in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Dolphins … Wile has averaged 44.4 yards (24th in the NFL) on 61 punts this season, and has dropped 24 of them (tied for 13th) inside the opponents' 20-yard line.