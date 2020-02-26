“I consider myself one of the most versatile players. I can play in a wide zone scheme or a gap scheme, something like that … at Michigan, I came in with a pro style, gap scheme run game, kind of transitioned into that zone scheme when [coordinator Josh] Gattis came, RPOs. I feel like I can transition into either one.”

“Yeah, I do,” he said. “There are a lot of great linemen here at the Combine, and it’s an honor to be invited here, but I feel like I bring a strong skill set to the table, feel like I can make a difference wherever I go.

Former Michigan guard Ben Bredeson won’t participate physically in the 2020 NFL Combine, having tweaked a hamstring. He’s already impressed in postseason bowl games and interviews, however, to the point that ESPN’s Mel Kiper called him the best “pure guard” in the draft.

Playing in different schemes added new elements to all of their games as offensive linemen, Bredeson added. Different systems of blocking, different angles and techniques gave them all more tools in the toolbox.



He’s continued to work to add more. A four-year starter at left guard, Bredeson’s been working on snapping to play center, if called upon, and techniques at right guard so he can play any of the three positions. He’s also concentrated on building up speed, trying to trim body fat and add muscle.

“I feel like I’ve done all that,” he said. “… Consistency and versality. I can play multiple positions on the offensive line, and I’ll be there for them every single day. That’s my message, and I feel like that’s a good one to show.”

He’s had a chance to convey it to many different teams in his few days meeting with representatives from several different teams.

“It’s been a busy couple days. I’ve met with a lot of them, had some great meetings with just about all of them,” he said. “It’s really been a busy two days, kind of a blur, but I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“You’d be surprised how much they can pack into 18 minutes of it. Background, where you’re from, family, all that stuff. They they work into thoughts on players, talk about some scheme, watch some Michigan film, their film.”

It’s essentially been hours of free coaching, he said, and he’s appreciated the feedback. Much of it is about how to continue to improve on an incredible four years of work.

“Teams like the way I play the game, the finishing ability of it. There’s been some talk of cleaning up some technique stuff, and I appreciate all the critiques,” he said. “… It’s great to have another set of eyes, here them talk about how I’d fit into their scheme with that background of pro style then moving into zone scheme … just how I’d fit into it.”

He's excited for the opportunity, wherever he ends up.

"I’ve watched this combine ever since I was a kid," he said. "To be able to be here and participate in it, it’s been a dream come true."

NOTES

If teams asked him which film they should watch to see him at his best, Bredeson suggested the Iowa and Michigan State games from this year. Michigan beat the Hawkeyes 10-3 and hammered MSU, 44-10, behind a dominant performance up front.

“I felt like as a unit we did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage there, especially that Michigan State game,” he said. “We ran the ball really well. Personally, I felt those two games I finished and dominated the line of scrimmage. It’s one of those games I had a really good feeling knowing you helped the team.

“We had some issues as an offense early in the year. We worked through some of those and felt like as an offensive line we took the game into our own hands at times, relied on the run really heavily. We have four guys at the combine, a huge honor for us. It’s something we’ve been working on, and we’re proud of our unit to have that type of representation.”

Tackle Jon Runyan Jr., center Cesar Ruiz and right guard Mike Onwenu are all at the Combine with Bredeson this week.

“I felt we took it upon ourselves in our room to carry the load at times when we were still trying to figure out a new system,” he said. “I felt like we were able to do that. Notre Dame, we had 300 yards rushing and controlled the line of scrimmage, the game. Games like that show why we have four linemen here.”