NFL Combine Preview: 11 Wolverines Will Attempt To Boost Their Draft Stocks
Eleven former Michigan Wolverines football players have been invited to this year's NFL combine in Indianapolis, in hopes of boosting their pro stocks prior to April's draft.
Below is a complete breakdown of all 11 prospects, including what they need to work on at the combine, where they're currently being projected in the draft and much more.
RELATED: Inside the Fort: Offseason Football Update, Basketball Recruiting Intel
NFL Combine Schedule
Ben Bredeson
Overview: He started eight games at left guard as a freshman in 2016, and went on to start 38 of Michigan's next 39 contests to close out his collegiate career. Bredeson was named a third-team Associated Press All-American last season, and was one of just 14 Michigan players in school history to be selected as a two-time captain.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-5, 325
On-Field Workout day: Friday, Feb. 28
Most Important Aspect: Bredeson was never necessarily elite at Michigan, but was consistently productive, reliable and durable. He will likely come off the board within the first three rounds as a result, with several observers who watched him at the Senior Bowl quick to tab him as a future NFL starter.
What They're Saying: "Ben Bredeson projects as a starting guard at the NFL level. There appears to be enough versatility to project Bredeson into a number of concepts and systems, although his functional power and ability to reset the LOS should have him coveted highest on boards that implement primarily gap/power rushing concepts. Bredeson, if able to work on getting his initial hand strikes to stick on defenders with more consistency, would be a quality starter and asset up front." — Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com
Big Board Position Rankings:
• WalterFootball.com chose him as the No. 4 offensive guard
• Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com pegged him as the No. 92 overall player in the draft and the No. 6 interior offensive lineman
• CBS Sports labeled him as the 108th best player and the 22nd best offensive lineman
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Round 2, No. 47 overall to the Atlanta Falcons — DraftSite.com
• Rounds 3-4 — WalterFootball.com: "Bredeson was solid at the point of attack in 2019, contributing to the rushing attack and providing solid protection for [quarterback] Shea Patterson. Bredeson has some quickness, sustains blocks well, and shows quality technique to bend at the knee in pass protection."
• Round 4, No. 100 overall to the Seattle Seahawks — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
Lavert Hill
Overview: He was a mainstay in Michigan's secondary ever since he earned a starting cornerback spot as a sophomore in 2017, earning third-team AP All-American honors as a junior in 2018. Hill wrapped up his collegiate tenure with 29 career pass breakups, which is good for sixth place on the school's all-time list.
U-M Height/Weight: 5-11, 182
On-Field Workout day: Sunday, March 1
Most Important Aspect: Hill didn't have a bad year in 2019 (he was one of the key cogs in Michigan finishing with the No. 10 pass defense in the country), but his draft stock was significantly higher at the end of his junior campaign in 2018. Coverage abilities have never been in question with him, but his size is and will continue to be (5-11, 182), which means it's hard to envision him boosting his stock much at the combine.
What They're Saying: "Hill's size and the lack of physicality is important, especially with tackling and being able to be a guy you can trust in that area. When you are one-on-one, you have to be able to make a play and not allow yards after catch or take down a running back or tight end. Then you have to be able to make those plays in open space, and that is the question about Lavert Hill. As a cover guy, though, he's shown he can get the job done. With the pace of the game, the way it's played, I could see him, if he tests great, end up being in that third to fifth round." — ESPN's Mel Kiper
Big Board Position Rankings:
• WalterFootball.com named him the No. 13 cornerback in the draft
• Drafttek.com labeled him No. 16 among cornerbacks and the No. 152 prospect overall
• CBS Sports has him as the 24th best cornerback and the No. 187 overall player
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Rounds 3-4 — WalterFootball.com: "For the NFL, Hill's best fit could come inside as a slot cornerback."
• Round 6, No. 204 overall to the Buffalo Bills — DraftSite.com
• Round 7, No. 228 to the Indianapolis Colts — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
Khaleke Hudson
Overview: His best statistical season came in 2017 when he racked up 18.5 tackles for loss, which led the Big Ten and were tied for the 11th most in the country. Hudson earned All-Big Ten honors in each of his final three years at U-M, and concluded his senior campaign by leading the team in tackles with 101, which were good for the fifth most in the conference.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-0, 220
On-Field Workout day: Saturday, Feb. 29
Most Important Aspect: Hudson is viewed as a bit of a tweener in NFL scouts' eyes, with some opining that safety might be his best position at the next level. He is widely considered to be a late-round pick in the draft, with an organization bound to take a chance on him thanks to his physical attributes.
What They're Saying: "Undersized safety turned linebacker who summons toughness and spunk to counterbalance his lack of traits. The production has been fairly impressive in two of the last three seasons, but he's quicker than fast and his range is limited. Hudson's lack of size shows up near the line of scrimmage and he's not as sticky in coverage as he needs to be. His talent for blocking punts should garner attention, but may not be enough to overcome deficiencies at linebacker or safety." — Lance Zierlein of NFL.com
Big Board Position Rankings:
• CBS Sports labeled him as the 225th best player in the draft and the 19th best linebacker
• Drafttek.com slotted him in as the No. 267 overall prospect and No. 15 among outside linebackers
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Round 3, No. 84 overall to the Denver Broncos — WalterFootball.com: "The Broncos could use some depth and competition at safety next to Justin Simmons. Hudson totaled 102 tackles, three passes defended and two sacks in 2019. The 6-foot, 205-pounder is a solid run defender who could stand to improve his pass coverage for the NFL. In 2018, Hudson had 45 tackles with two sacks and one pass broken up. His best season came as a sophomore with 83 tackles with 18.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, nine passes broken up and two interceptions on the year."
• Round 6, No. 171 to the Baltimore Ravens — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
• Round 7, No. 255 overall to the Denver Broncos — DraftSite.com
Sean McKeon
Overview: He served as a significant contributor at tight end ever since his sophomore season of 2017, splitting reps with Zach Gentry in '17 and '18 and then with current fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks this past year. McKeon finished his U-M career with 668 yards and six touchdowns, while often receiving high praise for his blocking efforts from head coach Jim Harbaugh.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-5, 246
On-Field Workout day: Thursday, Feb. 27
Most Important Aspect: McKeon doesn't necessarily excel at a high level in one single area, but was adequate as both a pass catcher and as a blocker during his time at Michigan. He'll have a chance to boost his stock and come off the board in the later rounds if he shows off outstanding hands at the combine, though it would not surprise if he goes undrafted.
What They're Saying: "Experienced handling wham blocks, combo blocks and kick-outs, McKeon improved as a blocker as the 2019 season wore on, but he lacks the core power to match up with rugged NFL edge-setters right now. His routes don't feature much burst to separate against dedicated coverage. However, he plays with good catch focus when working the soft spots of zones. McKeon might find a roster spot or a practice squad as a late-round, developmental 'Y' tight end." — Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com
Big Board Position Rankings:
• WalterFootball.com named him the No. 13 tight end in the draft
• CBS Sports pegged him as the 274th best player and the 17th best tight end
• Drafttek.com tabbed him No. 27 among tight ends and No. 468 overall
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Rounds 4-6 — WalterFootball.com: "McKeon did not have a prolific 2019 as a receiver, but he played well enough to earn a roster spot at the Senior Bowl. McKeon had 13 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns on the year. His best season for receiving production came as a sophomore with 31 catches for 301 yards and three scores. McKeon could gain some strength and get consideration as a Y - blocking - tight end in the NFL."
• Round 7, No. 207 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
Josh Metellus
Overview: He started 38 of Michigan's 39 games since the start of the 2017 season, though he was often criticized for a lack of speed and a tendency to give up big plays through the air. Metellus nevertheless earned All-Big Ten honors in each of his three years as a starter, and finished his U-M career with 187 tackles and five interceptions.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-0, 218
On-Field Workout day: Sunday, March 1
Most Important Aspect: Metellus was often picked on by opposing passing attacks and had a knack for giving up big plays as a result, which is something that could scare NFL teams off. Running a solid 40-time at the combine would help him, but it's hard to imagine him coming off the board any higher than the final two rounds.
What They're Saying: "Josh Metellus projects as a special teams contributor at the NFL level. Metellus has some attractive physical qualities but ultimately struggles with spacing, anticipation, ball skills and open field tackling — all of which make his projection into a full time or high snap role on the defensive side of the football a difficult proposition. Metellus, is certainly an NFL athlete, doesn't have the fundamentals or football IQ to be considered anything other than a developmental player." — Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com
Big Board Position Rankings:
• CBS Sports labeled him as the 203rd best player and the 16th best safety
• WalterFootball.com tabbed him as the No. 27 safety in the draft
• Drafttek.com named him 27th among safeties and No. 364 overall
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Rounds 4-6 — WalterFootball.com
• Round 7, No. 216 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
Mike Onwenu
Overview: He started all 26 games at right guard over the past two years, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches the last two seasons. At 350 pounds, Onwenu's conditioning and stamina had been an issue early in his career, but he made significant strides in that area as a senior.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-3, 350
On-Field Workout day: Friday, Feb. 28
Most Important Aspect: Onwenu's size could be both a blessing and a curse; the fact that he weighs 350 pounds could be enough to scare NFL teams off, though it's also feasible that an organization falls in love with how well he moves for his size. His stamina and conditioning improved as a senior, but probably still need to get quite a bit better if he wants to make an NFL roster.
What They're Saying: "While it is his size and power that stands out, Onwenu moves well for such a big offensive lineman. He shows solid overall mobility, moving well laterally to take care of reach blocks and even showing some ability when asked to pull. While he moves better than you would expect, Onwenu is going to make his money on his power. He is basically immovable up front and has a wide base that makes him extremely difficult to get around. Onwenu is also incredibly powerful at the point of attack, using his powerful lower body and strong hands to clear out lanes in the run game. He also understands leverage well, consistently showing good pad level. In pass protection, Onwenu uses his length well and anchors at an extremely high level. Speed on the inside can give him problems at times, but his wide base makes him a difficult player to go around no matter the situation." — Dan Schmelzer of NFLMocks.com
Big Board Position Rankings:
• Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com selected him as the No. 112 overall player in the draft and the No. 9 interior offensive lineman
• WalterFootball.com pegged him as the No. 15 offensive guard
• CBS Sports labeled him as the 192nd best player and the 43rd best offensive lineman
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Rounds 4-6 — WalterFootball.com: "Onwenu could be a right guard candidate, but he should get in better condition for the NFL. He was decent for Michigan."
• Undrafted — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
Shea Patterson
Overview: He started all 26 games of his Michigan career after transferring in from Ole Miss prior to the 2018 season, and threw for 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns. Inconsistency plagued him, however, especially during his senior season when the appropriate strides were not made from the year before (completed 65 percent of his passes in 2018 and only 56 percent in 2019).
U-M Height/Weight: 6-2, 202
On-Field Workout day: Thursday, Feb. 27
Most Important Aspect: Patterson's draft stock has plummeted since the start of the 2019 season, thanks to an inconsistent senior campaign and a poor showing at the Senior Bowl in January. A lack of size (6-2, 202) and accuracy issues will likely cause him to go undrafted, with a sixth or seventh-round pick seemingly being the best case scenario for him.
What They're Saying: "He’s a guy who has had four different [offensive] coordinators over his time at Ole Miss and Michigan. During the final month of November down the stretch, he threw for 1,000 yards in his last three games and really played his way in. He’s got playmaking ability. He can get outside the pocket and he makes a lot of those — not saying he’s [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Patrick Mahomes — but he makes a lot of those improvised, different arm angle throws.” — Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy
Big Board Position Rankings:
• Drafttek.com tabbed him as the 12th best quarterback and the No. 268 overall prospect
• WalterFootball named him the No. 13 quarterback in the draft, writing, "Patterson completed 57 percent of his passes this season for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He hasn't developed enough as a pocket passer to be an early-round prospect. Patterson is a streaky quarterback. He can make some accurate throws when he is in rhythm and can use his legs to make some things happen. Patterson revealed some bad habits against Penn State. There were plays where he had a clean pocket, but Patterson would get frantic and rattled by a rush that wasn't there. There was one play where he made a jump pass when he had a clean pocket and it would have been an easy completion if he had just thrown the check down with his feet set. On the next play, Patterson threw a terrible pass right to a defender on an attempted screen."
• CBS Sports pegged him as the 358th best player in the draft and the 18th best quarterback
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Round 6, No. 201 overall to the Buffalo Bills — DraftSite.com
• Rounds 5-7 — WalterFootball.com: "Patterson's field vision and composure need a lot of work, as he often gets flustered when his first read is covered. Patterson has a skill set with a strong arm and mobility, but he looks like a third-day prospect at best who should be a third-string developmental backup to see if he can improve enough to be considered a backup. He has a long way to go, and that could be seen in Mobile, where he really struggled at the Senior Bowl."
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Overview: His best season came as a sophomore in 2018 when he hauled in 612 yards and eight touchdowns. Peoples-Jones was a consistent target in the passing game and served as U-M's punt returner during his three years at Michigan, but decided to leave early after an underwhelming junior season that only saw him reel in 34 catches for 438 yards.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-2, 208
On-Field Workout day: Thursday, Feb. 27
Most Important Aspect: He has all the physical tools to test extremely well at the combine, though some people seem to forget there's more that goes into playing football than just having the physical qualities to succeed. Drops became an issue for Peoples-Jones late in his career at Michigan, so it will be important for him to showcase reliable hands at the combine if he wants to be selected within the first three rounds of the draft.
What They're Saying: "Donovan Peoples-Jones is going to be a much better pro than he was college player at Michigan. The Wolverines offense failed to provide Peoples-Jones with the targets and touches his skills and ability demanded — he was open much more often than he was targeted. 'DPJ' will bring consistency in the return game but he should make a big jump as a 'big slot' receiver at the next level, teams looking to implement spread sets should prioritize targeting him for their offense thanks to his versatility." — Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com
Big Board Position Rankings:
• Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com has him tabbed as the No. 59 overall player and the No. 11 receiver
• CBS Sports labeled him as the 76th best player and the 12th best wideout
• WalterFootball pegged him as the No. 21 receiver in the draft
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Round 2, No. 44 overall to the Indianapolis Colts — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
• Round 4, No. 137 overall to the Denver Broncos — DraftSite.com
• Rounds 3-5 — WalterFootball.com: "Peoples-Jones was a top recruit coming out of high school, but he never turned into the star he was expected to be. Peoples-Jones had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, but the Michigan passing attack struggled with Shea Patterson at the helm. As a sophomore, Peoples-Jones made 47 catches for 612 yards and eight scores. He has a skill set and upside to develop."
Cesar Ruiz
Overview: He came to Michigan as the No. 1 center in the country out of high school, and started five games as a freshman at right guard and then all 26 the past two years at center. Ruiz earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches in 2019 before deciding to end his collegiate career early and go pro.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-4, 319
On-Field Workout day: Friday, Feb. 28
Most Important Aspect: Ruiz's draft stock has risen so high, that many of the industry's top experts are now projecting him to come off the board late in the first round. Viewed as the top center in the draft by many analysts, he'll likely be the first Wolverine selected in April.
What They're Saying: "A blend of size, power, mobility and technique, Ruiz projects favorably to any interior spot along the offensive line at the next level. For such a massive man, Ruiz displays outstanding mobility and he is highly effective working laterally and in space. His versatility extends beyond just the ability to play any spot along the interior, he has the attributes needed to thrive in both gap and zone blocking run schemes. Ruiz does have room to grow with some timing elements in pass protection and he could benefit from dropping some bad weight on his frame. Ruiz projects as an early impact starter in the NFL with the upside to become the pillar of an NFL offensive line for years to come." — Joe Marino of TheDraftNetwork.com
Big Board Position Rankings:
• Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com has him as the No. 43 overall player in the draft and the best interior offensive lineman
• WalterFootball.com named him the No. 4 player at his position
• Dane Brugler of The Athletic pegged him as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the draft
• CBS Sports tabbed him as the No. 72 overall player and the No. 15 offensive lineman
Mock Draft Destinations:
• No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers — TheDraftNetwork.com's Joe Marino: "The 49ers made it to the Super Bowl but enter this offseason with plenty of question marks, one of them being the interior offensive line. With experience at both guard and center, he is a scheme-versatile prospect and offers positional flexibility. He’s a bigger interior blocker, but he moves extremely well and thrives when connecting with moving targets in space. In the run game, Ruiz has all the tools to move bodies at the line of scrimmage and complements that with wonderful consistency executing longer pulls and releasing to the second level. His anchor is stout in pass protection and I love how naturally he recoils and maintains the depth of the pocket. Ruiz would solidify things up front for [49ers head coach] Kyle Shannahan’s offense."
• No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller: "The 49ers clearly have a defense talented enough to win the big games and have promising young players on offense, led by [wideout] Deebo Samuel and [tight end] George Kittle. Up next to improve is the interior offensive line. Cesar Ruiz is the draft's best center and has shown the ability to handle power and speed on the inside. He's smart, athletic and versatile enough to handle the 49ers' zone-blocking scheme at any inside spot."
• No. 32 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs — ESPN's Mel Kiper: "I really like Ruiz's film from last season, and I have a higher grade on him now than I did on the 2019 class' top center Garrett Bradbury [of the Minnesota Vikings] last year. It's just tough to project where centers will land because few teams actually need them. Ruiz, who also started a few games at guard in college, is an outstanding pass-blocker. The Chiefs could upgrade at center over Austin Reiter or put Ruiz at guard in place of veteran Stefen Wisniewski, who is a free agent. Both had tough games in the Super Bowl win against a spectacular 49ers defensive line. Edge-rusher and cornerback are other possibilities here."
• Round 3, No. 80 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders — DraftSite.com
• Rounds 3-5 — WalterFootball.com: "Ruiz decided to skip his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft after putting together a quality collegiate career for Michigan. He is a well-balanced blocker in the ground game and in pass protection. Additionally, he has a lot of experience from being a 3-year starter. Ruiz has enough size to also compete at guard as well. To start his NFL career, Ruiz could serve as a game-day backup for both guard spots and center."
Jon Runyan
Overview: He started 24 of Michigan's 26 games the past two years, and received first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches each of those seasons. After appearing in only one game his first two years at U-M, Runyan concluded his career as one of the Wolverines' most consistent and productive linemen.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-5, 321
On-Field Workout day: Friday, Feb. 28
Most Important Aspect: Runyan will likely have to test better than expected at the combine if he hopes to be chosen in April's NFL draft. It's possible that a team takes a chance on him in the final round or two, despite a professional ceiling that doesn't appear to be all that high.
What They're Saying: "Excellent mover for his height at 6’5, and that is shown in his natural pass sets. Patient in pass protection, never looking to overextend. Will wait for the defensive end to make the first move and react, often winning the hand placement battle. Smooth, natural and stout, rarely allowing penetration into the feet of the quarterback. Will take pass rushers for a ride around the edge track when they approach too vertically." — Lance Zierlein of NFL.com
Big Board Position Rankings:
• Drafttek.com pegged him as the No. 16 offensive guard and the No. 220 player overall
• CBS Sports tabbed him as the 349th best player in the draft and the 60th best offensive lineman
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Round 6, No. 210 overall to the San Francisco 49ers — DraftSite.com
Josh Uche
Overview: He led the team in sacks each of the past two years (8.5 in 2019 and seven in 2018), despite seldom being an every-down player in coordinator Don Brown's defense. Known for his blazing speed off the edge and outstanding pass rushing abilities, Uche has seen his draft stock skyrocket over the past several months.
U-M Height/Weight: 6-2, 250
On-Field Workout day: Uche will not be taking part in on-field workouts due to a hamstring injury.
Most Important Aspect: Uche has seen his draft stock rise more than any other Wolverine since the fall, thanks in large part to a Senior Bowl showing that caused Pro Football Focus to label him as the best player in attendance. A hamstring injury will prevent him from doing any on-field drills, though his absence in that portion shouldn't cause his draft stock to fall.
What They're Saying: "As a 250-pound pass rusher, Josh Uche can do a little bit of everything. He’s fast enough to run with tight ends in coverage, quick enough to beat offensive tackles off the edge and strong enough to hold his own against physical blockers. He didn’t have huge stats (8.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss as a senior) but posted the highest pass-rush win rate among draft-eligible edge rushers with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Even with some positional questions, he has an intriguing skill set that should translate in the NFL." — Austin Meek of The Athletic
Big Board Position Rankings:
• Dane Brugler of TheAthletic tabbed him as the draft's No. 7 pass rusher. "A one-year starter at Michigan, Uche was a stand-up edge rusher in defensive coordinator Don Brown’s versatile 4-3 scheme, playing primarily on pressure packages. After playing only 10 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in his first three seasons, he saw an uptick in snaps (52.8 percent) as a senior but was still more of a part-time player. Uche is a speedy, loose-hipped athlete with functional length to rush the passer and the range to chase down ball carriers versus the run. However, there is predictability in his pass rush and he lacks the functional strength to easily shed blockers. Overall, Uche will require a patient coaching staff as he learns to be a more polished and instinctive player, but his twitched-up athleticism and edge speed are difference-making traits, projecting as an NFL nickel rusher and eventual starter."
• WalterFootball.com pegged him as the No. 7 3-4 outside linebacker. "Uche had 35 tackles with 8.5 sacks, two passes batted and two forced fumbles in 2019. The 6-foot-1, 241-pounder was a fast and dangerous edge rusher over the past two seasons, but he is very undersized for the NFL. As a pro, he would fit best as a designated pass-rusher and playing in a 3-4 scheme would probably be the best scheme for him. Uche had only 15 tackles during the 2018 season, but seven of those were sacks as he was a dangerous pass-rusher for the Wolverines."
• CBS Sports named him the 66th best player in the draft and the eighth best edge rusher
• Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com has him as the No. 76 overall player in the draft and the No. 8 edge rusher
Mock Draft Destinations:
• Round 1, No. 27 overall to the Seattle Seahawks — The staff of The Athletic: "The Seahawks have to fix their pass rush after having one of the worst units in 2019. The first step is retaining [defensive end] Jadeveon Clowney in free agency but even if they do that, a second-straight first-round pick needs to be spent on a versatile, quarterback-harassing edge player. A sack specialist at Michigan, Seattle will immediately insert Uche into its DL rotation with the hopes he can treat NFC West QBs the same way he did Big Ten passers."
• Round 2, No. 49 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers — TheDraftNetwork.com's Joe Marino
• Round 3, No. 70 overall to the Miami Dolphins — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
• Round 3, No. 104 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers — DraftSite.com
• Rounds 2-4 — WalterFootball.com: "In 2019, Uche had 35 tackles with 8.5 sacks, two passes batted and two forced fumbles. He was a fast and dangerous edge rusher for Michigan, but is undersized for the NFL. As a pro, he might best as a 3-4 outside linebacker who is a designated pass-rusher. At the Senior Bowl, Uche told me that he practiced all of his years in college as a Sam linebacker in a 4-3 set but Michigan never used him in that role in the games because of his edge-rush ability. Thus, Uche could make a smoother transition to a 4-3 than expected from his college game tape."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook