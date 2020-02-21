The latest edition of INSIDE THE FORT, including Michigan football, basketball and recruiting intel …

We discuss some offseason football, including a report on how the early enrollees are performing in winter conditioning, as spring ball approaches. We also talk about football recruiting, and what kind of impact new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is having on the trail.

We then further give insight into John Beilein's departure from U-M last year, after Beilein resigned this week from his post as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Finally, basketball recruiting, and an update on where U-M stands for a pair of 2020 targets — five-star guard Josh Christopher and five-star forward Greg Brown.

