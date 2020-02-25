At 6-2, 208 pounds, wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones is expected to test as well as any of the 11 Michigan Wolverines football players in attendance at this week’s NFL combine in Indianapolis. He had a productive three-year career at U-M that saw him haul in 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also running two punts back for scores (against Air Force in 2017 and versus Nebraska in 2018).

Former Michigan Wolverines football wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones caught six touchdown passes this past season. (Andrew Mentock)

The production never necessarily met the immense hype that Peoples-Jones brought with him to Ann Arbor, though, when he signed with the Wolverines as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 receiver in the nation out of high school in 2017. “I really don’t pay much attention to that,” he said today at the combine when asked about the expectations that people had for him when he first arrived. “I just wanted to come in and be a great teammate, and do whatever I could on the field to help my team.” Peoples-Jones missed the first two games of the 2019 season — Middle Tennessee State and Army — with injury, and never really got on track throughout the course of the campaign. A junior season that saw him reel in 612 yards dipped to just 438 this past season, despite the arrival of first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and his wide open air attack. “Josh Gattis was a great receivers coach,” Peoples-Jones exclaimed. “He helped me out a lot with the details and technique of being a receiver, and had an answer for everything.” Gattis’ offense finally clicked for the U-M players late in the season, culminating in a beautiful air attack throughout the month of November that saw the Maize and Blue average 351.6 passing yards per game against Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State from Nov. 16 through Nov. 30.