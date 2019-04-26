The selections were met with plenty of reaction — both positive and negative — around the country, with numerous outlets sharing their opinions on whether or not the aforementioned teams made the 'right or wrong' decisions.

The first round of the 2019 NFL draft has come and gone, and Michigan saw two of its players come off the board — linebacker Devin Bush went No. 10 to the Steelers, while defensive end Rashan Gary was chosen at No. 12 by the Packers.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Mel Kiper's Round 1 Winners, Head-Scratching Picks From the 2019 NFL Draft

"My pal Louis Riddick called Bush pound-for-pound the best player in this draft. Though I won't quite go that far, I love this fit, and I love Pittsburgh being aggressive in getting its guy, trading the Nos. 20 and 52 picks plus a third-round pick in next year's draft to get the sideline-to-sideline linebacker.

"Bush is going to slot in at the weakest spot on the Steelers' roster, as the team hasn't been able to replace the production of Ryan Shazier."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: 2019 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's Pick-by-Pick Analysis for Round 1

“I think it’s a perfect fit. There are two big-time linebackers and I don’t think there’s a lot of difference between him and Devin White. He has great leadership and great explosion.

"He’s fast and able to cover well and can also read well and be a good, firm tackler. As a blitzer, offensive linemen will have trouble with his quickness.”

Dane Brugler, TheAthletic: NFL Round 1 Wrapup: QBs Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones go in top-10

"One of the worst-kept secrets throughout the process was the Steelers’ love for Devin Bush. They once thought they might get him at No. 20, but it became apparent throughout the process that he wouldn’t fall that far.

"Since the tragic injury to Ryan Shazier, they haven’t had someone fill that void and Bush can do that. This is reminiscent of 2003 when the Steelers moved up 11 spots for Troy Polamalu."

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: 2019 NFL Draft: Grades and Analysis for Every First-Round Pick

"This is the player to replace Ryan Shazier after what happened to Shazier, who had a tragic injury and might never play football again. This kid can fill that role for the Steelers. They gave up a little too much though (picks 20 and 52 overall and a 2020 third round pick). He better be special.

"Grade: B"

Andy Benoit, SportsIllustrated: NFL Draft 2019 Grades: Analysis of Every Team's Round 1 Pick



"The Steelers almost never trade up, but in this case, trading up for Bush was an easy decision. The team has had a massive hole at linebacker since Ryan Shazier’s tragic injury, which is extra damaging considering their scheme puts a premium on speed in the middle of the field.

"With Terrell Edmunds joining as a first-round pick last year, the Steelers can be either a nickel or dime defense, giving them flexibility to adjust to opponents week in and week out. They haven’t had such flexibility since Shazier was last on the field.

"Grade: B"

Shannon White, Behind the Steel Curtain: 2019 NFL Draft Grades: Grading the Steelers First Round Selection of Devin Bush

"The Steelers worked out a trade with the Broncos to move ahead of the Bengals and they used the 10th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft to select Michigan ILB Devin Bush, universally recognized as the second best inside linebacker prospect in this draft class. With LSU LB Devin White off the board, Bush had to be one of the highest rated players left on the Steelers wish list at a tremendous area of need. Kevin Colbert and the Steelers did what they had to do to get their desired target, something they were seemingly unable to accomplish during the 2018 NFL Draft. Mission accomplished.

"Bush appears to be a great fit for the Steelers and their team culture. He reportedly has a love for the game, the desire to compete, and a strong respect for those who came before him. He understands his place in the Steelers legacy of great linebackers. The son of a former NFL player, he should have no shortage of strong council as he weaves his way through the potential minefield facing any rookie and newly minted millionaire.

"Bush fills a definite area of need and appears to be a great fit with the Steelers. However, the Steelers did have to move up to get him, and I truly feel he may have been their second choice.

"Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Devin Bush! From all of us at Steelers Nation!"

Steven Ruiz, For the win — USA Today: Grading the Steelers' 2019 NFL Draft Picks

"Analysis: The Steelers have found their replacement for Ryan Shazier. Like Shazier, Devin Bush is a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can hold up in man coverage. He’s the perfect linebacker for the modern NFL.

"Now, trading up for a linebacker isn’t the smartest use of resources (and that will hurt the grade) but the Steelers got a good player.

"GRADE: B-"