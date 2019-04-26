What They're Saying About Where Bush & Gary Were Each Chosen Last Night
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The first round of the 2019 NFL draft has come and gone, and Michigan saw two of its players come off the board — linebacker Devin Bush went No. 10 to the Steelers, while defensive end Rashan Gary was chosen at No. 12 by the Packers.
The selections were met with plenty of reaction — both positive and negative — around the country, with numerous outlets sharing their opinions on whether or not the aforementioned teams made the 'right or wrong' decisions.
We begin with Bush and the Steelers:
Devin Bush
Mel Kiper, ESPN: Mel Kiper's Round 1 Winners, Head-Scratching Picks From the 2019 NFL Draft
"My pal Louis Riddick called Bush pound-for-pound the best player in this draft. Though I won't quite go that far, I love this fit, and I love Pittsburgh being aggressive in getting its guy, trading the Nos. 20 and 52 picks plus a third-round pick in next year's draft to get the sideline-to-sideline linebacker.
"Bush is going to slot in at the weakest spot on the Steelers' roster, as the team hasn't been able to replace the production of Ryan Shazier."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: 2019 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's Pick-by-Pick Analysis for Round 1
“I think it’s a perfect fit. There are two big-time linebackers and I don’t think there’s a lot of difference between him and Devin White. He has great leadership and great explosion.
"He’s fast and able to cover well and can also read well and be a good, firm tackler. As a blitzer, offensive linemen will have trouble with his quickness.”
Dane Brugler, TheAthletic: NFL Round 1 Wrapup: QBs Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones go in top-10
"One of the worst-kept secrets throughout the process was the Steelers’ love for Devin Bush. They once thought they might get him at No. 20, but it became apparent throughout the process that he wouldn’t fall that far.
"Since the tragic injury to Ryan Shazier, they haven’t had someone fill that void and Bush can do that. This is reminiscent of 2003 when the Steelers moved up 11 spots for Troy Polamalu."
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: 2019 NFL Draft: Grades and Analysis for Every First-Round Pick
"This is the player to replace Ryan Shazier after what happened to Shazier, who had a tragic injury and might never play football again. This kid can fill that role for the Steelers. They gave up a little too much though (picks 20 and 52 overall and a 2020 third round pick). He better be special.
"Grade: B"
Andy Benoit, SportsIllustrated: NFL Draft 2019 Grades: Analysis of Every Team's Round 1 Pick
"The Steelers almost never trade up, but in this case, trading up for Bush was an easy decision. The team has had a massive hole at linebacker since Ryan Shazier’s tragic injury, which is extra damaging considering their scheme puts a premium on speed in the middle of the field.
"With Terrell Edmunds joining as a first-round pick last year, the Steelers can be either a nickel or dime defense, giving them flexibility to adjust to opponents week in and week out. They haven’t had such flexibility since Shazier was last on the field.
"Grade: B"
Shannon White, Behind the Steel Curtain: 2019 NFL Draft Grades: Grading the Steelers First Round Selection of Devin Bush
"The Steelers worked out a trade with the Broncos to move ahead of the Bengals and they used the 10th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft to select Michigan ILB Devin Bush, universally recognized as the second best inside linebacker prospect in this draft class. With LSU LB Devin White off the board, Bush had to be one of the highest rated players left on the Steelers wish list at a tremendous area of need. Kevin Colbert and the Steelers did what they had to do to get their desired target, something they were seemingly unable to accomplish during the 2018 NFL Draft. Mission accomplished.
"Bush appears to be a great fit for the Steelers and their team culture. He reportedly has a love for the game, the desire to compete, and a strong respect for those who came before him. He understands his place in the Steelers legacy of great linebackers. The son of a former NFL player, he should have no shortage of strong council as he weaves his way through the potential minefield facing any rookie and newly minted millionaire.
"Bush fills a definite area of need and appears to be a great fit with the Steelers. However, the Steelers did have to move up to get him, and I truly feel he may have been their second choice.
"Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Devin Bush! From all of us at Steelers Nation!"
Steven Ruiz, For the win — USA Today: Grading the Steelers' 2019 NFL Draft Picks
"Analysis: The Steelers have found their replacement for Ryan Shazier. Like Shazier, Devin Bush is a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can hold up in man coverage. He’s the perfect linebacker for the modern NFL.
"Now, trading up for a linebacker isn’t the smartest use of resources (and that will hurt the grade) but the Steelers got a good player.
"GRADE: B-"
Rashan Gary
Mel Kiper, ESPN: Mel Kiper's Round 1 Winners, Head-Scratching Picks From the 2019 NFL Draft
"Let's be clear: I like the prospects Green Bay got. Gary is a top-five talent, and Savage is a versatile defensive back who fills a need. But does Aaron Rodgers like these guys? I have been saying all along that the Packers needed to help out their superstar quarterback in Round 1. How can they not take a pass-catcher or an offensive lineman with one of these picks?
"The Packers for years have tried to get by with midtier talent at skill positions, and though there's not an elite, No. 1 wideout on the board, Marquise Brown could have really helped. GM Brian Gutenkunst also traded up to get Savage, dealing two valuable fourth-round picks in the process."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Daniel Jeremiah's Pick-by-Pick Analysis for Round 1
"Things that jump out at you are he's a freak athlete. It's a question of talent versus production. He can get off early, he just needs to finish in the pass rush. He can dominate tight ends in the running game, he can covert speed to power.
"There just wasn't a ton of sack production, but there were a lot of traits. They went at the pass rush in free agency and just doubled down in the draft."
Lorenzo Reyes, USA Today: Most Questionable Picks of NFL Draft's First Round: Rashan Gary is a Risk for Packers
"This is one of those draft picks that was made more because of potential than production or need. Gary has that size-speed-strength trinity general managers always seek. And eventually, he could blossom into a dangerous pass rusher. But for that to happen, he’ll need to refine his techniques to beat offensive linemen in the NFL.
"The good news is that Green Bay signed Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency, so there’s no real urgency for Gary to step in and produce right away. But for a team with quite a few holes, No. 12 may have been a bit early for a project."
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: 2019 NFL Draft: Grades and Analysis for Every First-Round Pick
"He's very athletic, he's a specimen, but it doesn't translate on the field. Where's the production? He could end up being a great pick or could be a bust. There's no in-between. He's either feast or famine. There is a shoulder concern. He might have to have shoulder surgery.
"Grade: C-"
Andy Benoit, SportsIllustrated: NFL Draft Grades 2019: Analysis of Every Team's Round 1 Pick
"Everyone agrees: Gary has ton of talent, but he did not produce much at Michigan. Some coaches wouldn’t know what to make of that, but Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will take it. Pettine believes in aggressive, destructive defensive play. Instead of worrying about gaps, assignments and reads, his front seven players—particularly along the D-line—are instructed to kick the snot out of the man in front of them and let the action take care of itself.
"It’s also worth noting that Green Bay’s other young defensive linemen have developed well in recent years. The Packers presumably trust that young D-line coach Jerry Montgomery can help Gary hone his considerable raw talent.
"Grade: B"
Michael Cohen, TheAthletic: NFL Round 1 Wrapup: QBs Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones go in top-10
“This is definitely a risky pick for the Packers. Rashan Gary was rated the No. 1 player in the country coming out of Paramus Catholic High School. His production at Michigan didn’t even come close to meeting the hype.
"He finished with 10.5 sacks in three seasons and only 23.5 TFLs. Midwest area scout Joe Hueber just spoke with reporters. He said the Packers believed Gary was a top-10 talent in this draft. He doesn’t buy the questions about Gary’s production or effort.
"He thinks there is rare talent. Gary will start with the OLBs and is also capable of moving inside for subpackages. I assumed the Packers would choose a safer player, someone less likely to bust. This is a puzzler for me.”
Dan Kadar, SBNation: Grading all 32 Picks in the 1st Round of the 2019 NFL Draft
"Gary, at 277 pounds, was announced as a linebacker. That’s a little dubious. Gary is a lengthy edge player filled with traits. His get off and acceleration are incredible. But at Michigan he never put it together consistently.
"For Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, Gary should be a player who can line up at end, work some inside and, yes, maybe even stand up at linebacker. But after signing Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, Gary’s snaps might be a little limited.
"Grade: B-"
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook