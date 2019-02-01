Caputi discussed the strengths and weaknesses of linebacker Devin Bush, defensive end Rashan Gary, cornerback David Long and defensive end Chase Winovich, while also giving a draft projection on each.

Dion Caputi of NationalFootballPost.com was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine and analyze the draft outlook for Michigan's top defensive prospects heading into April's 2019 NFL draft.

"Devin Bush is a little tricky, because of the position he plays," Caputi explained.

"It's not often interior linebackers who don't offer edge pressure as their most appealing aspect go overly high, but a trend we saw in the draft two years ago involved the the role of the safety/linebacker — a mobile, hybrid player on defense who can be moved around the board, and lined up in a variety of places.

"Bush did a little bit of that at Michigan, but I think will do more at the next level if he's used properly.

"He's a little undersized from a height standpoint but doesn't lack in bulk, so I think he'll be physically stout enough for the NFL game — he's probably capable of it already.

"His athleticism and mobility sideline to sideline makes him a far more appealing linebacker than just your average replacement level prospect.

"I think Bush is a first round talent, and will go to someone within the first 50 picks. When it's all said and done, he'll make a team happy because he can be used in a variety of ways.

"I'm excited by his prospects, because he's a modern player who will thrive in different ways, due to his natural skill set and the fact that he's a gifted defender.

"He'll have a lot of opportunities early in his NFL career because he's simply too talented to keep on the bench."