Frank Clark played at Michigan from 2011-14. (AP Images)

Six former Wolverines have landed with new NFL teams since the 2018 campaign ended, headlined by defensive end Frank Clark's blockbuster trade to the Kansas City Chiefs that resulted in a five-year deal worth $105.5 million. We recap his transaction — along with the five other Wolverines who have recently been on the move — below. Note: Cornerback Leon Hall (Oakland Raiders), fullback Joe Kerridge (Green Bay Packers) and right guard Patrick Omameh (New York Giants/Jacksonville Jaguars) were all on NFL rosters in 2018, but are currently free agents and have yet to sign with a team.

Frank Clark (Seattle Seahawks to the Kansas City Chiefs)

Clark was chosen by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. (AP Images)

On April 23, the Seahawks traded him to the Chiefs for Kansas City's first and third-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft, as well as their second-round pick in next year's draft. Upon arriving in Kansas City, Clark signed a five-year contract with the Chiefs worth $105.5 million, with $63.5 million of it guaranteed. The 25-year old had spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Seahawks, racking up 35 sacks during that span and starting 28 of the 32 games he played in over the past two years. Clark actually put together the best season of his career in 2018, starting all 16 contests and racking up 41 tackles and a career-best 13 sacks, causing Seattle to place their franchise tag on him March 4.

Blake Countess (Los Angeles Rams to the Philadelphia Eagles)

Countess played his first four years at Michigan (2011-14), but then transferred to Auburn for his fifth-year senior season. (AP Images)

On March 12, the Rams tendered Countess as a restricted free agent and then waived him on May 2, allowing the Eagles to claim him off waivers a day later. Philadelphia was actually the club who originally selected Countess out of college in 2016, but wound up releasing him before the 2016 campaign even began. He then signed with the Rams and spent the past three seasons with them, appearing in 37 games (four starts) and accumulating 54 tackles, three passes defended and two picks. The safety saw the smallest defensive role of his career this past year with the NFC champs, however, compiling a career-low nine tackles; he also averaged 24.6 yards on 17 kick returns.

Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers to the Indianapolis Colts)

Funchess was a second-team All-Big Ten performer at Michigan in both 2013 and 2014. (AP Images)

He signed a one-year contract with the Colts on March 14 after his time in Carolina came to a disappointing end in 2018. The wideout had spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Panthers, and had hauled in 161 receptions for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns from 2015-18. Funchess got off to a hot start this past year (62.3 yards per game through his first six contests), but fell out of favor as the season went on, averaging just 21.8 yards through his final eight affairs. An eventual change of scenery appeared to be inevitable for the Detroit native by the time December rolled around.

Jabrill Peppers (Cleveland Browns to the New York Giants)

Peppers finished fifth in the 2016 Heisman trophy voting. (AP Images)

He was involved in the March 13 blockbuster deal that saw him head to New York with offensive guard teammate Kevin Zeitler and draft picks, while the Browns received star wideout Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon. In two years with the Browns, Peppers started all 29 of the games he played in, racked up 96 tackles and two picks, and averaged 7.3 yards on 55 punt returns and 22 yards on 33 kicks brought back. The New Jersey native built off his 2017 rookie campaign this past year by setting new career-highs with 79 tackles and five passes defended.

Jake Rudock (Detroit Lions to the Miami Dolphins)

Rudock's six touchdown passes in a 48-41 win at Indiana in 2015 were the most any Michigan quarterback had ever thrown in a single game. (AP Images)

After spending the entire 2018 season on the Lions' practice squad, Rudock signed a reserve/futures contract with the Dolphins on Jan. 11. In three years with Detroit, Rudock appeared in just three games (all in 2017), connecting on three of his five passes for 24 yards with an interception.

Jake Ryan (Green Bay Packers to the Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jake Ryan earned first-team All-Big Ten honors during his final year at Michigan in 2014. (AP Images)