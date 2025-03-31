Michigan lands UNC transfer guard Elliot Cadeau

Just three days after Michigan basketball's season ended in the form of a 78-65 defeat at the hands of Auburn in Atlanta, the Wolverines have landed their first Transfer Portal commitment of the offseason.

North Carolina transfer guard Elliot Cadeau has announced his commitment to the University of Michigan. The former five-star and eighth-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2023 will join Michigan as a junior for the 2025-26 season.

As a freshman with the Tar Heels in 2023-24, Cadeau started in 31 of the team's 37 games, averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 assists in 23.9 minutes per game. Unimpressively, Cadeau shot 18.7 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman at UNC.

During his sophomore season with the Tar Heels in 2024-25, Cadeau started all 37 of North Carolina's games. He played in 27.8 minutes per game and upped his averages to 9.4 points and 6.2 assists.

Cadeau improved his 3-point shooting, knocking down 33.7 percent of his 3-point shots on 2.3 attempts per game. Comparatively, this season for Michigan, Tre Donaldson knocked down 37.5 percent of his long distance shots on 4.5 attempts per game.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Cadeau is a stellar play-maker. Although not the best shooter, Cadeau can run the offense with expertise and will likely be among the Big Ten leaders in assists per game.

Fittingly with how Michigan ran its offense this season, Cadeau did struggle with turnovers quite a bit this season in Chapel Hill. He committed 3.1 turnovers per contest throughout the 2024-25 season. For reference, Donaldson committed 2.2 turnovers per game.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Michigan's roster heading into the 2025-26 season, but it should be expected that Cadeau will carve out a role in the starting lineup.