A Breakdown Of The NFL Clubs Who Have Stockpiled The Most Michigan Talent

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Ghcfycafdgrhy9sb6yxb
Charles Woodson's (right) last year in the NFL was 2015 with the Oakland Raiders. (AP Images)

Grand Canyon University recently took an interesting look at which schools have produced the most players for all 32 NFL teams, and even took it a step further by categorizing which colleges have had the most athletes at each position for every pro club.

Unsurprisingly, Michigan's name was littered throughout the report.

U-M has produced 346 of the 25,453 athletes who have ever played in the pros, which is tied with Nebraska the fifth-most all time, and trails only Notre Dame (495), USC (479), Ohio State (426) and Penn State (359).

Grand Canyon University simplified its list by revealing which 10 colleges have sent the most athletes to every team, and Michigan impressively made the top-10 for 11 of the 32 NFL organizations:

NFL Teams who Have had the Most Michigan Players Throughout History
Team Michigan Players who Have Played With the Organization Rank Among Colleges for the NFL Club

Detroit Lions

38

2nd

New York Giants

31

3rd

Green Bay Packers

30

T-6th

Oakland Raiders

25

3rd

New York Jets

24

5th

Cleveland Browns

23

6th

New England Patriots

21

3rd

Pittsburgh Steelers

21

9th

Cincinnati Bengals

18

T-2nd

Kansas City Chiefs

18

T-5th

Baltimore Ravens

10

T-7th

When it came to specific positions NFL teams had stockpiled Michigan talent at, the Wolverines were best represented at defensive back.

The Maize and Blue appeared within the top-four of six different NFL clubs' all-time defensive back personnel groupings, including the Giants, Browns, Jets, Colts, Raiders and Steelers.

An example photo for the Giants:

K80ze8hli1tcomtzsh51

Wide receiver was actually the unit Michigan was next best-represented at on the list, making top-two appearances for the Vikings, Bears, Eagles and Lions.

U-M checked in next at linebacker, making the top-three for the Packers, Patriots and Bengals, and also appeared in the top-two at running back (Giants and Patriots), kicker (Giants and Colts) and offensive guard (Seahawks and Jets).

Pspdlcruggcwh2ojtbm5

Zach Gentry Signs a Four-Year Deal With the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed their fifth-round draft pick — tight end Zach Gentry — to a four-year deal, though the financial details of the contract have not yet been released.

Pittsburgh's first-round choice — linebacker Devin Bush — still remains unsigned, however.

Behind the Steel Curtain reported that Bush's deal will "likely take a little longer to negotiate, with agreements over the guaranteed portions of the contract and offset language often taking longer to work out.

"Once some of the names at the top end of the draft have agreed to terms, it should give Pittsburgh a framework for their deal with Bush."

Michigan's other first-round selection — defensive end Rashan Gary — already inked his NFL contract, a four-year deal (with an option for a fifth year) with the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky did an excellent job of laying out the financial details of Gary's contract below:

---

{{ article.author_name }}