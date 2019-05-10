Charles Woodson's (right) last year in the NFL was 2015 with the Oakland Raiders. (AP Images)

Grand Canyon University recently took an interesting look at which schools have produced the most players for all 32 NFL teams, and even took it a step further by categorizing which colleges have had the most athletes at each position for every pro club. Unsurprisingly, Michigan's name was littered throughout the report. U-M has produced 346 of the 25,453 athletes who have ever played in the pros, which is tied with Nebraska the fifth-most all time, and trails only Notre Dame (495), USC (479), Ohio State (426) and Penn State (359). Grand Canyon University simplified its list by revealing which 10 colleges have sent the most athletes to every team, and Michigan impressively made the top-10 for 11 of the 32 NFL organizations:

NFL Teams who Have had the Most Michigan Players Throughout History Team Michigan Players who Have Played With the Organization Rank Among Colleges for the NFL Club Detroit Lions 38 2nd New York Giants 31 3rd Green Bay Packers 30 T-6th Oakland Raiders 25 3rd New York Jets 24 5th Cleveland Browns 23 6th New England Patriots 21 3rd Pittsburgh Steelers 21 9th Cincinnati Bengals 18 T-2nd Kansas City Chiefs 18 T-5th Baltimore Ravens 10 T-7th

When it came to specific positions NFL teams had stockpiled Michigan talent at, the Wolverines were best represented at defensive back. The Maize and Blue appeared within the top-four of six different NFL clubs' all-time defensive back personnel groupings, including the Giants, Browns, Jets, Colts, Raiders and Steelers. An example photo for the Giants:

Wide receiver was actually the unit Michigan was next best-represented at on the list, making top-two appearances for the Vikings, Bears, Eagles and Lions. U-M checked in next at linebacker, making the top-three for the Packers, Patriots and Bengals, and also appeared in the top-two at running back (Giants and Patriots), kicker (Giants and Colts) and offensive guard (Seahawks and Jets).

Zach Gentry Signs a Four-Year Deal With the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed their fifth-round draft pick — tight end Zach Gentry — to a four-year deal, though the financial details of the contract have not yet been released. Pittsburgh's first-round choice — linebacker Devin Bush — still remains unsigned, however. Behind the Steel Curtain reported that Bush's deal will "likely take a little longer to negotiate, with agreements over the guaranteed portions of the contract and offset language often taking longer to work out. "Once some of the names at the top end of the draft have agreed to terms, it should give Pittsburgh a framework for their deal with Bush." Michigan's other first-round selection — defensive end Rashan Gary — already inked his NFL contract, a four-year deal (with an option for a fifth year) with the Green Bay Packers. ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky did an excellent job of laying out the financial details of Gary's contract below: