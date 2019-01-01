Tom Brady threw for 250 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets. AP Images

The NFL regular-season has come to an end, and plenty of former Wolverines had excellent 2018 campaigns — we recap all of them here:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Played as a reserve in the Jets' 38-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, marking just his second appearance of the season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Connected on 24 of his 33 passes for 250 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in a 38-3 blowout of the Jets … On the year, Brady has completed 65.8 percent of his attempts for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 picks, to go along with two rushing scores … His 4,355 yards are the seventh most in the NFL, while his 29 touchdowns are 10th most and his 65.8 completion percentage is 18th … "Tom Brady didn't want 2018 to end this way," Thomas Lott of SportingNews wrote on Tuesday. "According to Spotrac, Brady will receive $0 out of a possible $5 million in performance bonuses during the regular season. Brady would have received a bonus had he finished in the top 5 in the NFL in passing yards, yards per attempt, touchdowns, completion percentage or passer rating, but he fell short in every single category."

After the #Patriots win, Tom Brady runs to referee Walt Coleman as this will be his last game after 30 years pic.twitter.com/wh2Uq0HOg9 — Shannon Person (@SPSportsEnt) December 30, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice and missed the rest of the season from that point on … Started the first three affairs for Denver, accumulating eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Compiled a season-high six tackles off the bench in the Cowboys' 36-35 victory at the Giants … Charlton has started seven of the 11 clashes he has played in (missed three with a shoulder injury), and has logged 27 tackles, one sack and a pass defended.

Great play by Taco Charlton vs the run here. Takes up two blocks and helps make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/zKGVCCBpst — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 31, 2018

#Cowboys DE Taco Charlton recorded two hits, three hurries and five total pressures against the Giants on Sunday, according to @PFF — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 31, 2018

• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Caught his first pass of the season (for seven yards) in Washington's 24-0 loss to the Eagles … Chesson has appeared in 12 contests (no starts) in 2018, and has rushed one time for a four-yard loss, and has hauled in one reception for seven yards … "Chesson caught one pass for seven yards in 12 games during the 2018 season, playing 268 snaps on special teams and seven on offense," the RotoWire staff at CBS Sports wrote on Wednesday. "Selected by Kansas City at No. 139 overall in the 2017 draft, Chesson may already be resigned to carving out a career on special teams. He turned 25 in December and likely will need to battle for his roster spot in 2019."

FAKE PUNT!!!!! Tress Way completes a pass to Jehu Chesson. Nice play by the #Redskins!! #HTTR — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 30, 2018

• Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Put on yet another incredible performance in Sunday's 27-24 triumph over the Cardinals, notching two tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble … Clark began all 16 games for Seattle, and posted 42 tackles, 14 sacks, two passes defended, an interception he returned 26 yards and four forced fumbles … His 14 quarterback takedowns were the sixth most in the NFL, while his four forced fumbles were tied for sixth most.



Frank Clark just sent Will Holden to another dimension with this spin move. pic.twitter.com/qxOELEEYey — Carter Donnick (@CDonScouting) December 30, 2018

Frank Clark recovers ball after Jacob Martin's speedy strip-sack https://t.co/8lh47BTRz6 — Seahawks Fans (@Seahawks_News) January 1, 2019

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Made his first appearance of the 2018 campaign in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Patriots, but did not rack up any stats … Clark was on the Jets' active roster for just five outings this season. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Started all 16 showdowns at center for the 3-13 Cardinals, including Sunday's narrow 27-24 setback to the Seahawks.

Rookie center Mason Cole played 100% of the team’s offensive snaps. Did not miss one snap. #AZCardinals #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/dsKyu9ktOC — Arizona Cardinals News (@AZCardinalsNewz) January 1, 2019

• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), S, Los Angeles Rams: Made his first start of 2018 in this weekend's 48-32 win over the 49ers, recording two tackles, a pass defended and an interception … Countess played in all 16 tilts this year (one start), and registered nine tackles, two passes defended, a pick and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers.

#LARams HC Sean McVay also said S Blake Countess is in the concussion protocol. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) December 31, 2018

• Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 10-6 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and did not play in 2018, after undergoing successful shoulder surgery on Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Did not play in this weekend's 33-14 win over New Orleans, with Carolina choosing to sit him … He started 12 of the 14 affairs he competed in this year, hauling in 44 receptions for 549 yards and four scores … "The expectation is that wide receiver Devin Funchess will be moving on from Carolina this offseason and the parting got off to an early start on Sunday," Josh Alper of NBC Sports reported on Dec. 30. "Funchess was a healthy scratch for the Panthers for their Week 17 matchup against the Saints. It was the second game he missed this season and the third he's missed since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft. Funchess had already seen his playing time drop as the Panthers’ season swirled down the drain. He’ll move into the offseason with 161 catches for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns."

Panthers WR Devin Funchess inactive vs. New Orleans https://t.co/aYnhF5ppij — Judy Osborne (@HelpUBuy) January 1, 2019

Devin Funchess isn’t speaking to the media today - why he may not get another chance. https://t.co/lkkia4NWDm — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) December 31, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Started the Vikings' 24-10 loss to the Bears, and tallied seven tackles … Gedeon began eight of 15 clashes this season, and totaled 54 stops and two passes defended.

• Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Earned the starting nod in all 16 contests for the 6-10 Lions, including Sunday's 31-0 blanking of the Packers. • Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL in a Sept. 23 loss to the Panthers and missed the remainder of the season … Glasgow finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 6-10 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Accumulated two stops and a pass defended in a 24-0 blanking of the Redskins … Graham started all 16 games this year, and compiled 39 tackles, four sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Shot 2 - Cox wasn't the only #Eagles DL that crushed it on Sunday. I thought Michael Bennett, Brandon Graham and Chris Long all played very well. Loved what I saw on some of these reps #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/loCka6sUaJ — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) January 1, 2019

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: His season came to an end on Nov. 30 when the 4-12 Raiders put him on the injured reserve list with a back injury … Hall’s final stat line included 10 appearances (four starts), 25 tackles and three passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Completed two of his three passes for 29 yards, while also rushing for three yards in Sunday's 35-3 blowout of Oakland … The appearance was Henne's first of the 2018 campaign. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the team’s injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk … Henry only played in three outings this year (no starts), logging three tackles and a sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Started for the second straight week in Seattle's 27-24 win over the Cardinals, and posted five tackles … Hill began two of the 13 showdowns he played in this year (missed three with injury), and racked up 24 stops, a pass defended and a fumble recovery … "The Seattle Seahawks have placed strong safety Delano Hill on injured reserve because of a fracture in his hip," Brady Henderson of ESPN wrote on Tuesday. "Coach Pete Carroll announced the move Tuesday and called it a non-displaced fracture that Hill suffered in Sunday's game. Hill started the past two games while Tedric Thompson was sidelined by chest and ankle injuries. With Thompson out, Seattle had moved Bradley McDouglad to free safety with Hill playing strong safety. On his 710 ESPN Seattle radio show on Monday, Carroll praised the way Hill played and didn't dismiss the possibility of keeping him in the starting lineup for Seattle's wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though Thompson is expected to be back this week."

J.R. Sweezy set for game-time decision, Delano Hill headed to IR https://t.co/zEfwrIocfY — DFW Sports Update (@DFWSportsUpdate) January 1, 2019

• Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 10-6 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and did not play in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Missed the team's 35-3 blowout loss to the Chiefs with an ankle injury … Hurst earned the starting gig in 10 of the 13 tilts he competed in (missed three with injury), and recorded 31 tackles, four sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble. • Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Did not see time in the Browns' 26-24 setback to the Ravens … Kalis played in just three affairs this year, and was only on the club's active roster for five. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Started at left tackle in the Titans' 33-17 defeat to the Colts … Lewan earned the starting nod in all 15 clashes he competed in this season, missing only the Sept. 16 victory over Houston with a concussion.

#Titans' top-graded offensive players this season with positional rank:



HB Derrick Henry - 87.0 (2)

TE MyCole Pruitt - 81.2*

LT Taylor Lewan - 76.8 (14)

QB Marcus Mariota - 76.8 (18)

TE Luke Stocker - 76.6 (6)



*Pruitt would rank 5th among TEs if he met the snap threshold. — PFF TEN Titans (@PFF_Titans) January 1, 2019

• Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Participated in the Cowboys' 36-35 win over the Giants, but didn't register any stats … Lewis played in 15 contests this season (one start), and tallied 12 tackles, a pass defended, an interception he returned seven yards, two fumble recoveries, two rushing attempts that totaled 12 yards and a 19-yard average on two kick returns.

• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not receive playing time in this weekend's 48-32 defeat to the Rams … Magnuson saw action in just four games in 2018, with his lone start coming at center in an Oct. 28 loss at Arizona. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started the Jaguars' 20-3 loss to Houston … Omameh was released by the Giants on Nov. 10 after starting the first six outings with them, but was then signed by Jacksonville on Nov. 13 and went on to begin five of the seven showdowns he appeared in with the club. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Totaled seven stops and returned one kick for 29 yards in Cleveland's 26-24 loss to Baltimore … Peppers started all 16 tilts in 2018, and accumulated 79 stops, one sack, five passes defended, an interception, an 8.8-yard average on 25 punt returns and a 21.5-yard average on 19 kicks brought back.

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Found a home on the 6-10 Lions’ practice squad, and was never activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and missed the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL on Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Earned the starting nod at right guard in all 16 affairs this year, including Sunday's 23-9 victory over Denver. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Compiled one tackle in Denver's 23-9 loss to the Chargers … Thomas played in 12 clashes (missed four with injury) in 2018, and logged 12 tackles, one sack, one pass defended, an interception and a fumble recovery. • Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Punted five times for a 51.4 average in this weekend's 24-10 loss to the Bears, while also dropping two of them inside the 20-yard line … Wile punted 72 times in 2018 for a 45.2 average, while landing 27 of them inside the 20 … His 45.2 average was tied for 14th best in the NFL, while his 27 punts inside the 20-yard line were tied for 13th most.

The only Vikings player that came out to play today was the punter Matt Wile. — Xhao Tiong (@ParrotMC20) December 31, 2018

• Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started the Jaguars' 20-3 loss to the Texans, posting a season-high six tackles and a pass defended … Wilson played in all 16 contests (two starts), and racked up 21 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Jarrod Wilson is a solid safety — Jon-Michael (@jmbagay) December 30, 2018