Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis made his first start of the year in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers, posting a season-high seven tackles. AP Images

Sixteen weeks of NFL action are now in the books, and only one weekend remains before the regular-season draws to a close. Here's the complete breakdown of how every former Wolverine performed during the holiday games.

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Made his first appearance of the 2018 campaign in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Packers. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Connected on 13 of his 24 passes for 126 yards with a touchdown and two picks in this weekend's 24-12 triumph over the Bills … On the year, Brady has completed 65.4 percent of his throws for 4,105 yards, 25 TDs and 11 interceptions, to go along with two rushing touchdowns … His 4,105 yards are the ninth most in the NFL, while his 25 scores are tied for 11th, and his 65.4 completion percentage is good for 19th … "An issue for New England is Brady's knee," Kevin Patra of NFL.com revealed on Christmas Eve. "The quarterback clearly doesn't look right as he deals with a left knee injury. Despite evidence to the contrary, Brady insisted Monday he feels 'great.' He wouldn't discuss the knee injury when asked specifically if he's dealing with an MCL sprain. 'I am not getting into specifics with injuries,' he said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. 'It just doesn't make any sense — it's football. There are a lot of guys dealing with a lot of things.'"

Tom Brady Injury: Patriots QB Addresses Speculation Of Potential MCL Tear https://t.co/YknmXPhxnP pic.twitter.com/bTxeh9vafg — Zesty NE Patriots (@zesty_patriots) December 25, 2018

"I don't know if he's hurt, or just getting older."



Rob Ninkovich isn't 100 percent convinced Tom Brady is battling an injury.https://t.co/QeqrocOrTN pic.twitter.com/xjAUY03enW — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) December 25, 2018

That moment you realize Tom Brady has only 9 less playoff wins than the whole Steelers franchise... pic.twitter.com/YqSfrR0mpL — ☃️Benny Baseball☃️ (@BennyButtcheeks) December 25, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice, and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three affairs for Denver, accumulating eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Compiled a season-high five tackles in a 27-20 victory over the Buccaneers … Charlton has started seven of the 10 clashes he has played in (missed three with a shoulder injury), and has logged 21 tackles, one sack and a pass defended.

This is Taco Charlton's best play of the day. pic.twitter.com/LfMcXjGhqp — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 25, 2018

• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Played, but did not notch any stats in the Redskins' 25-16 setback to the Titans … Chesson has seen time in 11 contests this year (no starts), but the only statistic he has posted has been a rushing attempt that lost four yards … "Chesson didn’t play on offense for the fifth time in the last six weeks and he only made it onto the field for one offensive snap in that span (Week 14 vs. Giants)," James Dorsett of HogsHaven wrote on Christmas Eve. "If you can’t get playing time ahead of an UDFA in his first career game [Darvin Kidsy], then it’s just not going to happen for you, at least not on this team, in this season." • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Racked up four tackles in Seattle's 38-31 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night … In 2018, Clark has recorded 40 tackles, 12 sacks, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception he returned 26 yards in 15 starts for the 9-6 Seahawks … His 12 quarterback takedowns are tied for the eighth most in the NFL, while his three forced fumbles are deadlocked for 10th most … "If you’ve been worried about the Seahawks being able to keep Frank Clark during a season in which he has proven without a shadow of a doubt that he is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, don’t be," Bob Condotta of Seattle Times explained on Monday. "That was the message Monday from Seattle coach Pete Carroll, who said the team is 'working' to keep Clark, whose four-year $3.7 million rookie contract runs out after this season. That would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent."

1. Frank Clark's burst off the line of scrimmage is ridiculous.



2. How did Patrick Mahomes see this coming?!? Against 99% of quarterbacks this is a sack maybe more.#Seahawks #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/0ikeTxER4h — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 25, 2018

Carroll on regarding DE Frank Clark's future with the #Seahawks⁠ ⁠”He ain't going anywhere. We're not losing him." — Seattle Chawks (@Seattlechawks) December 25, 2018

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Did not play in the Jets' 44-38 loss to Green Bay … Clark has only been on New York's active roster for four games, and has not seen playing time. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all 15 outings at center for 3-12 Arizona, including this weekend's 31-9 loss to the Rams. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), S, Los Angeles Rams: Received playing time, but did not register any statistics in his team's 31-9 blowout of the Cardinals … Countess has participated in all 15 showdowns (no starts), and has tallied six tackles, one pass defended and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers … "[Linebacker] Cory Littleton and [safety] John Johnson usually play every defensive snap, but they were given a much-needed breather on Sunday," Cameron DaSilva of RamsWire noted on Tuesday. "Blake Countess played 14 snaps in place of Johnson and [safety] Lamarcus Joyner, who left with an ankle injury." • Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 9-6 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Caught two passes for 23 yards in the Panthers' 24-10 loss to Atlanta … Funchess has begun 12 of the 14 tilts he has played in this season, and has totaled 44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns … "Funchess was an afterthought in the passing game, finishing sixth on the team in targets and fifth in receiving yardage," the RotoWire staff at CBS Sports revealed on Sunday. "Oddly enough, this was actually a step up for Funchess, who hadn't caught a pass since Week 13 and has just two grabs over his last three games."

WR Snaps This Week -

DJ Moore: 86

Curtis Samuel: 78

Jarius Wright: 57

Devin Funchess: 22

Torrey Smith: 9 https://t.co/M4rW3Y7bsC — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) December 24, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Started Sunday's 27-9 victory at Detroit, and accumulated a season-high eight tackles and a pass defended … Gedeon has started seven of 14 affairs this year, and has compiled 47 stops and two passes defended.

Our VikeFans exclusive postgame locker room interview with LB Ben Gedeon, who had 8 tackles and a pass defensed vs the Lions today. Ben is one of the most generous with his time after games. He's also a "thumper" of a hitter. 90 Seconds. @bgedeon42 #vikings pic.twitter.com/2C2YdRDcul — VikeFans (@VikeFans) December 23, 2018

• Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Earned the starting nod at center in all 15 clashes for 5-10 Detroit, including Sunday's 27-9 setback to the Vikings.



• Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL in a Sept. 23 loss to the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 6-9 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Started his 15th consecutive contest in this weekend's 32-30 win over Houston, but only logged one tackle … On the year, Graham has notched 37 stops, four sacks, a pass defended and a forced fumble.

Pressure leaders in Week 16! pic.twitter.com/wZTyq9N6Om — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 25, 2018

Brandon Graham on what was potentially his last game at @LFFStadium pic.twitter.com/sN7raqmhxT — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) December 24, 2018

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: His season came to an end on Nov. 30 when the 4-11 Raiders put him on the injured reserve list with a back injury … Hall’s final stat line included 10 appearances (four starts), 25 tackles and three passes defended.

• Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 11-4 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the team’s injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk … Henry only played in three games this year (no starts), posting three tackles and one sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Made his first start of 2018 in Sunday night's 38-31 victory over the 11-4 Chiefs, racking up two stops and a fumble recovery … The Detroit native has begun one of the 12 outings he has played in (missed three with injury), recording 19 tackles, one pass defended and a fumble recovery.

Delano Hill played all 61 snaps at free safety and facing the NFL's best passing attack, things seemed...fine? Outside of that blown coverage on Kelce that Mahomes overthrew (or Kelce was late?) Overall, Hill and Thompson seem to have worked out for me, as backup safeties. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 24, 2018

Great recovery by Delano Hill on that Coleman forced fumble. The defense is impressive tonight. #Seahawks — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) December 24, 2018

Justin Coleman forces a fumble from behind and Delano Hill recovers for the Seahawks' second takeaway of the first half. Offense will take a knee and head to halftime with a 14-10 lead. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 24, 2018

Akeem King and Delano Hill have played well above expectations tonight — Ryan Cicchitti (@RyanKing702) December 24, 2018

• Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 9-6 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Did not play in a 27-14 win over the Broncos due to an ankle injury … Hurst has begun 10 of 13 showdowns (missed two with injury) this season, registering 31 tackles, four sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble. • Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Did not participate in Cleveland's 26-18 triumph over the Bengals … Kalis was promoted to the 7-7-1 Browns’ active roster on Dec. 1, and has received playing time in three of the four tilts since. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Has begun 13 affairs at left tackle for the 9-6 Titans (missed the Sept. 16 victory over Houston with a concussion), including Saturday's 25-16 win over the Redskins … "Before the players enjoy the holiday themselves, the Tennessee Titans take time out of their busy schedule every year to help make Christmas a little brighter for kids in Nashville," Crissy Froyd of TitansWire explained on Tuesday. "2018 was no different, as the team hosted its annual Christmas gathering for children of staff members at St. Thomas Sports Park. This year, the team had Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan dress as Santa Claus, while some of the other players dressed as elves. Unfortunately for Lewan, he wasn’t exactly well received by all the children, bringing more tears than smiles."

Left tackle Taylor Lewan helps Titans ring in Christmas season #TitanUp https://t.co/FYF6WBYgas — Titans Talk (@Titans_TT) December 25, 2018

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Made his first start of 2018 in the Cowboys' 27-20 triumph over Tampa Bay, tallying a season-high seven tackles … On the year, Lewis has received playing time in 14 clashes, and has accumulated 12 stops, a pass defended, an interception he returned seven yards, two fumble recoveries, two rushing attempts that have totaled 12 yards and a 19-yard average on two kick returns. • Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Has only seen action in four contests in 2018, with his lone start coming at center in an Oct. 28 loss at Arizona. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at right tackle in the Jaguars' 17-7 win at Miami … Omameh was released by the Giants on Nov. 10 after starting the first six games with them, but was then signed by Jacksonville on Nov. 13 and has begun four of the six outings he has appeared in with the club … "The Jaguars lost Josh Wells to a concussion during Sunday's game, forcing left guard Patrick Omameh to move to right tackle and Chris Reed to be inserted at left guard," Cole Pepper of News4JAX observed on Sunday. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Compiled four tackles in the Browns' 26-18 win over the Bengals, while also returning one kick for 22 yards and two punts for 12 yards … In 2018, the second-year pro has earned the starting nod in all 15 showdowns and has logged 72 stops, one sack, five passes defended, one interception, an 8.8-yard average on 25 punt returns and a 21.1-yard average on 18 kicks brought back … "The former first-round prospect has become a key part in the Browns’ defense," Sam Gold of The Athletic noted on Monday. "He can cover, play in the box as a third linebacker and can blitz as well. His role is multiple and it really helps disguise the coverages and play calls that [interim head coach] Gregg Williams wants to run."

Browns Film Room: Jabrill Peppers is the ultimate hybrid defender in Gregg Williams’ defense https://t.co/X6BajpyjxI — Jordan Cohen (@sports_by_stats) December 24, 2018

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 5-10 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL on Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Been given the starting nod at right guard in each of the Chargers’ first 15 tilts, including Saturday's 22-10 loss to the Ravens. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Participated in his team's 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Christmas Eve, but didn't notch any stats … Thomas has seen time in 11 affairs (missed four with injury) this year, and has posted 10 tackles, a sack, one pass defended, an interception and a fumble recovery.

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Averaged 48 yards on six punts in Sunday's 27-9 victory at Detroit, including one he pinned inside the 20-yard line … Wile has booted 67 balls for a 44.7 average (tied for 21st in the NFL) in 2018, while dropping 25 of them (13th most) inside the opposition's 20-yard line.

Punter Matt Wile in pregame pic.twitter.com/OfJSyrMTQM — VikeFans (@VikeFans) December 23, 2018