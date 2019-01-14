Tom Brady completed 34 of 44 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-28 win over the Chargers. AP Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady put on an incredible performance in a winning effort on Sunday afternoon, while a few other former Wolverines saw their team's respective seasons come to an end. We recap the weekend's NFL playoff action below, while also looking ahead to next week and which former Maize and Blue athletes are still alive in the postseason:

• Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Absolutely shredded the 12-4 Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's 41-28 win, completing 34 of his 44 passes (77.3 percent) for 343 yards, one touchdown and no picks … New England will next square off with Kansas City on Sunday at 6:40 with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line … Brady finished the regular-season by completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 picks, to go along with two rushing scores … His 4,355 yards were the seventh most in the NFL, while his 29 touchdowns were 10th most and his 65.8 completion percentage 18th … Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk put in perspective how impressive Sunday's blowout was, and how Brady's incredible list of career accomplishments continues to grow. "The story coming out of the game will be Brady, who at age 41, did not have his best season by any stretch but is still playing at a high level," Smith wrote. "As of next week, Brady will have started as many conference championship games as Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana combined. (Bradshaw started six AFC Championships, Montana six NFC and one AFC.) That’s an incredible achievement. The last play of the first half spoke volumes about Brady. The clock ran out with the Patriots in field goal range and out of timeouts, and Brady was furious that the Patriots had botched the clock. The score was 35-7 at the time, but Brady wasn’t happy. That Brady is upset about one mistake in a game his team leads 35-7 is why Brady’s teams so often have 35-7 leads. Now the Patriots will face the Chiefs in a rematch of one of the best games of the 2018 regular season. And Brady will try to reach his ninth Super Bowl."

Tom Brady 🔥🔥🔥



15-19

158 yards

TD pic.twitter.com/EoHrMcw0YS — AUDIENCE Sports (@AudienceSports) January 13, 2019

What a grab by @Edelman11!



He's up over 150 yards receiving on the day 👀 #NFLPlayoffs



📺: #LACvsNE on CBS pic.twitter.com/zqdBowV69d — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2019

Tom Brady has now WON more playoff games (28) than any other quarterback has ever PLAYED (Peyton Manning, 27). pic.twitter.com/E0jwPr5TBT — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 13, 2019

@Patriots QB Tom Brady has more playoff wins than 27 NFL franchises. pic.twitter.com/CmB2JLVQle — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 14, 2019

Tom Brady

•19 Seasons

•28 Playoff Wins



Texans, Bengals, Bucs, Lions and Cardinals combined

•208 Seasons

•28 Playoff Wins#GoPats pic.twitter.com/LkIitCZyaM — The STAT (@TheStat_) January 14, 2019

Tom Brady over his last six playoff games:

* 198-of-287 (69%)

* 2,325 yards (387.5 yards/game)

* 14 TD, 1 INT — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 13, 2019

Tom Brady will start opposite Patrick Mahomes, who is in his first postseason as a starter, in the 2018 AFC Championship.



Brady has never lost in the playoffs (10-0) against an opposing QB in his first postseason as a starter. — Evan Kaplan (@EpKap) January 14, 2019

Tom Brady likes what he likes 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/b0mByxdu0I — Cycle (@bycycle) January 14, 2019

Tom Brady walking into 8 straight AFC Championship games like... pic.twitter.com/xJpmRNxnPC — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 13, 2019

#B1G @NFL Divisional Playoffs highlights:



- @Cantguardmike (@OhioStateFB) set @Saints' single-game postseason rec. yds record (171).



- Tom Brady (@UMichFootball) won 28th playoff game, more than any other QB has started (Peyton, 27), & advanced to 8th straight AFC title game. pic.twitter.com/83s7WIvomX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 14, 2019

Happiest person to be working on Monday: Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/G8rWqeqvWd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2019

The Price of Greatness: Tom Brady Has Given Up at Least $60M to Help Patriots Be Competitive - RealClearLife https://t.co/8j3Y13oMsG pic.twitter.com/OcSfAXR7cc — Covensure Brokerage (@CovensureLLC) January 14, 2019

• Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Played in Saturday's 30-22 loss to the Rams, but did not accumulate any stats … Charlton started seven of the 11 regular-season affairs he appeared in this season (missed three with a shoulder injury and did not appear in two others, despite being healthy), and compiled 27 tackles, one sack and a pass defended.



Oh, would you look at this. The NFL missed yet another one. Taco Charlton obviously getting held & NO CALL. pic.twitter.com/T9sQ7Qi8rn — Kyle (@ImposterKyle) January 13, 2019

*Refs missed a pretty blatant hold on taco charlton on the last touchdown*



“I don’t know how much difference that would’ve made” -Troy Aikman



Well I’m no expert but a 4th & 11 would’ve been a lot harder than a 4th and 1 — Tisch (@TTischler9) January 13, 2019

• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), S, Los Angeles Rams: Saw action in a 30-22 victory over the Cowboys on Saturday night, but didn't log any statistics … The Rams will next face off with the Saints on Sunday at 3:05 in the NFC Championship … Countess took part in all 16 clashes this year (one start), notching nine tackles, two passes defended, a pick and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers … Myles Simmons of TheRams.com broke down snap counts for several of Los Angeles' players on Sunday, and revealed that "Linebacker Bryce Hager, safety Marqui Christian, and safety Blake Countess played the most special teams snaps, with 19 (73 percent)."

• Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Put on an outstanding performance in this weekend's 20-14 loss at New Orleans, posting three tackles, one sack and a forced fumble … Graham started all 16 contests in the regular-season, and racking up 39 tackles, four sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble … Reuben Frank of NBCPhiladelphia expanded a bit how Sunday may have been Graham's last appearance in an Eagles uniform, and just how classy the defensive end truly is. "Typical Brandon Graham," Frank explained. "Even while saying good-bye after what could very well have been his final game in an Eagles uniform, Graham was thinking more about the team than himself. Graham became a beloved figure in this city the past few years after a rocky start to his career here back in 2010. And because of his relentless play, his perennially positive outlook and of course one of the biggest defensive play's in franchise history, Graham will always be beloved around here. Graham was very emotional after the Eagles' 20-14 loss to the Saints in an NFC conference semifinal playoff game at the Superdome Sunday. He's been here a long time, and he doesn't want to leave. But the realities of the salary cap will most likely force him to another team. Graham will be a free agent this spring, and the Eagles have some serious cap issues and a young quarterback who needs a massive contract. This will likely be Graham's last major contract. He's a talented and popular player, but signing a 30-year-old defensive end who had 4 1/2 sacks this past year to a huge contract probably isn't part of the Eagles' offseason plan. "'I think about, it has been a long road, it has been nine years,' Graham said. 'I do not have any regrets, I have enjoyed this time if it is the end. At the end of the day, I am hoping I passed down some good stuff for them to keep in this organization, like a young DB, the next man up who now has to be the leader, to keep it going, keep it positive in here and keep everybody believing even when things get bad. Hopefully, that rubbed off on these boys and let the young guys see how we get through it, especially through adversity. You have to look at the positives. We have a bunch of good guys here that are going to feel this and be ready for next year.'"



Brandon Graham might be the most genuine, accommodating, and helpful athlete I’ve covered. Just a really great and funny down to earth dude. As a player, he should be a commodity on the open market this offseason as pass-rushers continue to be more valuable. https://t.co/EwbzI0dHdl — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 14, 2019

He has played 8 seasons for the Eagles, made one of the greatest plays in team history and is a Super Bowl champion.



See the emotional walk down the tunnel for Brandon Graham, and other members of the team, just moments after the game ended. 😰https://t.co/bi1jrX7J7m — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 14, 2019

Brandon Graham very emotional with a lot of hugs as he left the field#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Q2FS7UWSU2 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 14, 2019

“We got unfinished business, so hopefully we can get it done.”

Brandon Graham on his hopes to return the #Eagles next season pic.twitter.com/8qAfHBz2bB — Dave Uram (@MrUram) January 14, 2019

Thank you for all the love and support b p — Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) January 14, 2019

I spent some time chatting with Brandon Graham after the Saints loss and he sounded like someone ready to wrap up his career with the #Eagles. Here's my column about his nine-year journey with this organization, a bumpy one ... filled with hugs https://t.co/qeBbdZUsOs — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 14, 2019

• Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Did not see action in the Chiefs' 31-13 handling of Indianapolis, serving as Pat Mahomes' backup at quarterback … A trip to the Super Bowl will be on the line for the Chiefs when they square off with New England on Sunday evening … Henne was Pat Mahomes' backup in Kansas City all year, and as a result only appeared in the regular-season finale against Oakland, where he completed two of his three passes for 29 yards, while also rushing for three yards.

I want the Chiefs to win it all because that means Chad Henne gets a ring and who doesn't love some old journeyman QB getting his first title — Andrew Hodgson (@ahodgson92) January 14, 2019

• Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded two tackles and a 20-yard average on three kick returns in Dallas' season-ending loss to the Rams … Lewis participated in 15 games this season (one start), and registered 12 tackles, a pass defended, an interception he returned seven yards, two fumble recoveries, two rushing attempts that totaled 12 yards and a 19-yard average on two kick returns.