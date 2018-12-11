Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Tom Brady threw for 358 yards with three touchdowns and no picks in New England's last-second loss to Miami. AP Images

The NFL season is coming to a close, but former Wolverines are now making their presence felt around the league perhaps more than ever. We have the complete breakdown below:

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Was promoted to the 4-9 Jets’ 53-man roster on Nov. 28, but has not seen action this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Connected on 27-of-43 passes for 358 yards with three TDs and no picks in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins … On the year, Brady is completing 65.6 percent of his throws, to go along with 3,700 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, eight picks and two rushing scores … His 3,700 passing yards are tied for the sixth most in the NFL, while his 23 scores are tied for 10th most and his 65.6 completion percentage is 19th best … Sunday's loss dropped the Patriots' record to 9-4, but Brady isn't panicking. "We still have a lot of football to play," he said Monday on WEEI sports radio. "There were a lot of positives from yesterday's game that we have to use going forward, and that we will use. Our whole season is ahead of us, so let's make the most of it."

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Tore his ACL during a Sept. 25 practice, and will miss the remainder of the season … Started the first three affairs for Denver, accumulating eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22. • Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play in this weekend's 29-23 win over Philadelphia … He has started seven of nine clashes in 2018 (missed three with a shoulder injury), and has compiled 16 tackles, one sack and a pass defended … Jon Machota of Dallas News gave a little more background on Charlton's mysterious absence this weekend. "Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton was inactive Sunday despite not appearing on the injury report all week," Machota wrote. "He had been dealing with a shoulder issue that caused him to miss three games. Charlton was a full participant in practice the previous week, but only played four defensive snaps against the New Orleans Saints. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones gave Charlton credit on Monday for playing through the injury, but added that last year's first-round pick needs to 'step it up a notch.'

"'All players deal with injuries in any given season and he's just got to work to get better,' Jones said on 105.3 The Fan's G-Bag Nation show [KRLD-FM]. 'I think he's been slow getting back and slow getting into the mix. Hopefully this will be an eye-opener for him and he'll respond well to it. No one questions how [defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli] motivates these guys. We're supportive of him. Taco has all the skills and he's been a productive player for us since he's been here, but with the way this defense is playing right now, he's just got to pick it up a little bit and get competitive and get in the mix, and his time will come.'"



• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Carried the ball one time for a loss of four yards in Sunday's 40-16 blowout loss to the Giants … Chesson has appeared in nine contests for 6-7 Washington, but the only statistic he has logged has been a lone rushing attempt that lost four yards. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Accumulated four tackles and a sack in Monday night's 21-7 win over the Vikings … Clark has begun all 13 games, and has notched 31 tackles, 11 sacks, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception he returned 26 yards … His 11 quarterback takedowns are tied for the 11th most in the NFL, while his three forced fumbles are tied for 10th most.

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Promoted to New York’s 53-man roster for the first time in 2018 on Dec. 1, but has not received playing time. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Has started all 13 outings at center for 3-10 Arizona, including this weekend's 17-3 loss to Detroit. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Compiled one tackle in a 15-6 loss to the Bears … Countess has received playing time in all 13 showdowns (no starts), and has posted six tackles, a pass defended and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers … In his 'Snap Count Analysis' article on Monday, Myles Simmons of TheRams.com revealed that "Bryce Hager and Blake Countess continued to lead the way in special teams snaps, each playing 88 percent (21 snaps)."

• Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 8-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Started the Panthers' 26-20 loss to the Browns, but did not log any stats … He has earned the starting nod in all 12 tilts he’s played in (missed one with a back injury), and has racked up 42 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns … The RotoWire staff at CBS Sports provided a little more insight on the wideout's decreased role as of late. "Funchess failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns," they wrote. "He played just under 40 percent of Carolina's offensive plays in his second week since returning from a back injury. In contrast, rookie D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel both played over 90 percent of the snaps, and veteran Jarius Wright even saw more action than Funchess. To make matters worse, he didn't look back for the ball on one of his few targets Sunday."

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Started Monday night's setback at Seattle, notching a season-high nine tackles … Gedeon has begun five of the 12 affairs he’s competed in, and has recorded 34 tackles and one pass defended. • Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Earned the starting nod at center in all 13 clashes for 5-8 Detroit, including Sunday's 17-13 triumph at Arizona.

• Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL in a Sept. 23 loss to the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season … Finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 5-8 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Posted three tackles in Sunday's 29-23 defeat to Dallas … Graham has started each of Philadelphia’s 13 contests, registering 36 tackles, four sacks, a pass defended and a forced fumble.

• Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: His season came to an end on Nov. 30 when the 3-10 Raiders put him on the injured reserve list with a back injury … Hall’s final stat line included 10 appearances (four starts), 25 tackles and three passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 11-2 Chiefs. • Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on the team’s injured reserve list Oct. 23 with a herniated disk, and won’t be eligible to make a potential return until the final two weeks of the regular-season … Henry only played in three games this year (no starts), tallying three tackles and one sack. • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Played in Seattle's 21-7 victory over Minnesota on Monday night, but did not rack up any stats … Hill has competed in 10 outings (missed three with injury) this year, totaling 15 tackles. • Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 8-5 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Missed this weekend's 24-21 win over the Steelers with an ankle injury … Hurst has received the starting nod in 10 of 12 showdowns this season, accumulating 28 tackles, four sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble … "Rookie defensive tackle Mo Hurst, maybe the Raiders’ best defensive player, missed his first game of the year with a nagging ankle injury," Matt Schneidman of The Mercury News wrote on Sunday. "Hurst played through the injury last Sunday against the Chiefs, but the injury worsened and fellow rookie P.J. Hall took his place on the defensive line." • Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Saw action on special teams in the Browns' 26-20 victory over Carolina … Kalis was promoted to the 5-7-1 Browns’ active roster on Dec. 1, and has received playing time in the two affairs since.



• Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Has begun 12 clashes at left tackle for the 7-6 Titans (missed the Sept. 16 victory over Houston with a concussion), including Thursday's 30-9 destruction of the Jaguars. • Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Returned one kick for 19 yards in Dallas' 29-23 victory over Philadelphia … Lewis has made 12 appearances (no starts) for the 8-5 Cowboys, compiling five tackles, one pass defended, two fumble recoveries, two kickoff returns for a total of 38 yards, an interception and two rushing attempts that have totaled 12 yards. • Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Has only seen action in four contests in 2018, with his lone start coming at center in an Oct. 28 loss at Arizona. • Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in Thursday's 30-9 loss to the Titans … Omameh was released by the New York Giants Nov. 10 after starting the first six games with them, but was then signed by Jacksonville Nov. 13 and has begun two of the four outings he has appeared in. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Registered two tackles and 19 yards on one punt return in Cleveland's 26-20 win over the Panthers … Peppers has earned the starting job at safety in all 13 of Cleveland’s showdowns, logging 62 tackles, four passes defended and a fumble recovery … On special teams, the second-year pro has averaged 9.4 yards on 21 punt returns and 21.3 yards on 16 kicks brought back. • Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 5-8 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL on Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Been given the starting nod at right guard in each of the Chargers’ first 13 tilts, including Sunday's 26-21 win over Cincinnati. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Tallied two tackles in a 20-14 loss at San Francisco … Thomas hasn't started any affairs in 2018, but has received playing time in nine of Denver’s contests (missed four with injury), and has notched eight tackles and one sack.

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Punted five times for a 42.6-yard average in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Eagles … Wile has averaged 44.5 yards on 58 punts in 2018, while dropping 24 inside opponents’ 20-yard line … His 44.5 average is tied for the 22nd best mark in the NFL, while his 24 boots inside the opposition’s 20-yard line are tied for seventh most.

