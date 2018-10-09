Frank Clark recorded his first career interception in Sunday's loss the Rams. AP Images

Five weeks of NFL action are already in the books, and plenty of former Wolverines are making their presence felt all around the league. We provide a look at how all of them performed this past weekend, along with their overall statistics on the year.

• Ben Braden (Played at U-M from 2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Resides on the 2-3 Jets’ practice squad and has not appeared in a game this season. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 34 of his 44 passes (77.3 percent) for 341 yards with three touchdowns and two picks in Thursday night's victory over the Colts … On the year, Brady is completing 67.6 percent of his throws for 1,259 yards, while accumulating a 12-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio … According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the New England signal caller set an interesting record on Thursday night. "Of all the records that Tom Brady has set, his touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Gordon on Thursday was perhaps the most unique," Reiss wrote. "Gordon was the 71st player to catch a regular-season touchdown pass from Brady, which broke a tie with Vinny Testaverde for the most ever. There is one notable difference between how Brady and Testaverde reached those marks: Brady (2000-present) has played for just one team; Testaverde (1987-2007) played for seven clubs, which includes two tenures with the New York Jets."

This dude shows us exactly why Tom Brady is the GOAT 💀 pic.twitter.com/BZ12YNWI0i — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 6, 2018

• Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Suffered a torn ACL during the team’s Sept. 25 practice and will miss the remainder of the season … He started the first three contests for the 2-3 Broncos, tallying eight catches for 85 yards with a long of 22.

• Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded just one tackle in the Cowboys' 19-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday … Charlton has started all five contests for Dallas in 2018, and has racked up 13 tackles, one sack and one pass defended.

This would have been a sack from Taco Charlton if he keeps his balance on the spin. He set it up perfectly but his footwork got a tad choppy. pic.twitter.com/qFPzxdHR5G — John Owning (@JohnOwning) October 8, 2018

• Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Washington Redskins: Sits on the 2-2 Redskins’ 10-man practice squad and has only appeared in one game in 2018. • Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Stuffed the stat sheet in the team's 33-31 loss to the Rams, compiling two tackles, a forced fumble and an interception at Seattle's goal line that he ran back 26 yards … Clark has begun all five of the Seahawks' games, and has registered 10 tackles, three sacks, one pick and one forced fumble … Clark's excellent performance last weekend was even more incredible when considering what he had been dealing with leading up to the game, Alistair Corp of Field Gulls explained."In the week leading up to the Seattle Seahawks' game against the Rams, Clark appeared on the injury report with an illness," Corp said. "He was listed as questionable, and the only details revealed was that he was battling food poisoning. He shared further details this week. Between Wednesday and Friday, Clark was forced to go to the hospital twice and had eight IVs over the course of the week. His battle with food poisoning resulted in him losing 12 pounds."

Frank Clark in the wide 9 with a great get off. Misses with the chop, but follows it up with a dip/rip. Turns the corner on Whitworth & gets a strip/sack! #Seahawks



via @SamuelRGold pic.twitter.com/9dTQ6cj4wE — DLineVids (@DLineVids) October 7, 2018

• Jeremy Clark (2012-16), CB, New York Jets: Resides on New York’s practice squad and has not seen game action this season. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Started at center for the fifth consecutive contest in the 1-4 Cardinals’ 28-18 win at San Francisco. • Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), CB, Los Angeles Rams: Tallied one tackle and returned four kicks for an average of 24.5 yards, including one he brought back 40 yards … Countess has played in all five of the Rams' tilts (no starts) in 2018, and has accumulated two tackles, while averaging 25.3 yards on eight kick returns.

Blake Countess is balling on special teams today. On a day with a lot of KR yardage, his tackle on kickoff coverage pins Seattle back to its 13. — Joe Curley (@vcsjoecurley) October 7, 2018

Blake Countess has looked good on two KO returns — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) October 7, 2018

• Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Is listed on the 2-3 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery Sept. 4. • Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Caught four passes for 53 yards in the Panthers' 33-31 triumph over the Giants, but left late in the contest with cramps and was also evaluated for a concussion … Funchess has started all four contests for Carolina this season, and has reeled in 18 balls for 238 yards and one touchdown … "At one point when they took him into the locker room, they had him get an IV as well," head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Monday. "He was cramping up too."

PSA for those who don’t know I cramp more than the average athlete! However, when I’m on the field you’re going to get 110% every trip out of me ! When I can effect the game I will do so for the team! ENOUGH of all this I’m soft stuff. My teammates know how hard I work for them! — Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) October 8, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2013-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: Played, but did not record any stats in Minnesota's 23-21 victory over Philadelphia … Gedeon has appeared in all five outings (one start) in 2018, and has compiled seven stops.

#Vikings top @PFF grades on defense:



Ben Gedeon (5 snaps) - 90.8

Linval Joseph - 78.8

Harrison Smith - 69.0

Anthony Barr - 68.8

George Iloka - 66.6 — Sean Borman (@SeanBoarMan) October 8, 2018

• Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Began the game at center for the fifth straight week in the Lions' 31-23 victory over the Packers Sunday afternoon in Detroit. • Ryan Glasgow (2012-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Tore his ACL in the Sept. 23 loss to the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season … He finished the 2018 campaign with three appearances (no starts) and 11 tackles for the 4-1 Bengals. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Finally recorded his first sack of the year — along with three tackles and a pass defended — in the Eagles' 23-21 loss to the Vikings … Graham has started all five affairs in 2018, and has racked up 16 tackles, one sack and a pass defended. • Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: Started at cornerback in the Raiders' 26-10 setback to the Chargers, recording one tackle … The 33-year old has played in all five outings (three starts) this year, and has registered 17 stops and three passes defended. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Has not seen game action in 2018, serving as Pat Mahomes’ backup for the 5-0 Chiefs.

• Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Kicked off his 2018 campaign with a bang, racking up two tackles and a sack in a loss to the Browns … "With all the attention on Hayden Hurst’s debut and Jimmy Smith’s return from suspension, Willie Henry was a relatively forgotten man on Sunday when he came back from hernia surgery that cost him the first four games of the season," Childs Walker of The Baltimore Sun wrote following the game. "Henry put his stamp on the contest with a third-quarter sack of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield that forced Cleveland to settle for a field goal. The ebullient defensive tackle was one of the Ravens’ most pleasant surprises in 2017, when he emerged as a productive interior pass rusher. He was set to begin this season as a starter before the hernia derailed him late in the preseason. Henry’s return was especially welcome because Michael Pierce, the team’s other inside pass rusher, was sidelined with a foot injury."

Harbaugh said he was pleasantly surprised how well Willie Henry played in the game. Didn't plan on him playing as much, but he played well. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 8, 2018

Big play by Willie Henry who sacks Mayfield on third down. Browns had first-and-goal from Ravens 6. Have to settle for a FG attempt. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 7, 2018

• Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Saw time in the Seahawks' loss to the Rams on Sunday, but did not compile any stats … The safety has participated in three of Seattle's five affairs this year (missed two with a hamstring injury), but has only registered one stop. • Khalid Hill (2013-17), FB, Seattle Seahawks: Resides on the 2-3 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and has not played in 2018. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: Started his fourth consecutive game this past weekend, racking up two tackles and a pass defended in a 26-10 loss to San Diego … Hurst has begun four of Oakland's five tilts in 2018, and has combined for 11 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Raiders vs. Chargers thread:

Mo Hurst (73) @mohurstjr shows up in run game here. Good hand strength to get off block and flashes quickness to make tackle.#Raiders #RaiderNation #All22 pic.twitter.com/B52692xyhw — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) October 8, 2018

• Kyle Kalis (2012-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Remains on the 2-2-1 Browns’ practice squad and has not appeared in an outing. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Is a member of 2-2-1 Green Bay’s 10-man practice squad and has not been activated for any of the team's first five tilts. • Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Started at left tackle in the Titans' 13-12 setback to the Bills, but left the game with a foot injury after only playing 17 snaps … Lewan has begun four of Tennessee's five affairs this season, while sitting out the Sept. 16 victory over Houston with a concussion … "I hurt it [my foot] last year in Week 1 and I was having a lot of issues, such as pushing off," Lewan said. "I feel like I know what it is, and it shouldn’t be a long-term thing — I just didn’t have any power. It was swollen after the last game and I don’t really know why. I didn’t fall on it or anything once I went down — I just felt a little snap, like a little pop. It’s not broken, so that’s good. We'll get an MRI and see how it goes."

50 minutes:



The impact of Taylor Lewan's foot injury for the #Titans moving forward… https://t.co/U9rLbyh1Ku — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) October 8, 2018

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Registered his first tackle of the season in the Cowboys' 19-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday night, while also recovering a fumble and returning it 14 yards … Lewis has participated in four of Dallas' five games this year, but Sunday's tackle and recovery are the only two stats he has recorded.

Anthony Brown forces the fumble. Jourdan Lewis recovers! pic.twitter.com/H2XKOGKHyC — Dem Boyz Nation (@DemBoyzNation) October 8, 2018

• Erik Magnuson (2012-16), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Received action at center in San Francisco's 28-18 loss to Arizona … Magnuson missed the season's first two games with a hamstring injury, but has played in all three outings since (no starts).

Garnett is healthy, but he does not have the position flexibility of Erik Magnuson to be a backup at so many different spots. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 7, 2018

• Patrick Omameh (2008-12), OG, New York Giants: Has started at right guard in all five of the Giants' affairs this season, including Sunday's 33-31 defeat to Carolina. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Enjoyed his best showing of the year on Sunday, accumulating four tackles and two passes defended in a 12-9 win over the Ravens; he also returned three punts for an average of 7.6 yards … On the year, the second-year safety has started all five contests and has racked up 19 tackles, two passes defended and has recovered a fumble … Peppers has also averaged 5.4 yards on nine punt returns, and 21.3 yards on eight kick bring-backs … "He played a great game against Baltimore," Jeff Risdon of BrownsWire explained. "His efforts earned him the top grade for any Browns defender from Pro Football Focus, at 87 [64 is considered average]." Linebacker Joe Schobert was the only other Cleveland defensive player to earn a grade higher than 77.3.

Jabrill Peppers is becoming a weapon in the #Browns defense #DawgPound https://t.co/txBx1K3XPt — Dawg Pound Daily (@dawgpounddaily) October 9, 2018

• Thomas Rawls (2011-13/finished at Central Michigan), RB, Cincinnati Bengals: Signed to the Bengals’ active roster Sept. 19, and made his 2018 debut in a 27-17 victory over the Dolphins last weekend, but did not compile any stats.

Thomas Rawls is active today. Im not sure who is more excited to suit up, Rawls or Joe Mixon pic.twitter.com/zZUKscSa8g — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 7, 2018

• Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Has found a home on the 2-3 Lions’ practice squad, but has not been activated in 2018. • Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: On Green Bay's injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Started his fifth consecutive tilt at right guard in the Chargers' 26-10 handling of the Raiders on Sunday. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Registered two stops in the Broncos' 34-16 loss to the Jets over the weekend … Thomas has played in four of Denver's five outings in 2018 (missed the Sept. 23 loss to Baltimore with an abdomen injury), and has racked up three tackles. • Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Punted twice in the Vikings' narrow 23-21 triumph over the Eagles, but only averaged 39 yards on those two boots … In 2018, Wile has punted 21 times for a stellar 44.3-yard average, including eight he has pinned inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

• Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: Racked up a season-high two tackles in Jacksonville's 30-14 loss to Kansas City on Sunday … The third-year safety has seen time in all five games this year (no starts), and has registered four tackles.

INJURY UPDATE:@Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson has a hamstring injury and is QUESTIONABLE to return.



Jarrod Wilson on the field to replace him. — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) October 7, 2018