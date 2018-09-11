Michigan Wolverines Football: Nick Patterson Calls Pledge To U-M 'Surreal'
San Antonio (Texas) San Antonio Christian three-star tight end Nick Patterson picked up his Michigan offer on the first day of July and immediately gave the Wolverines a hard look. The 6-3, 215-pounder grew up a Michigan fan and even gets to watch his older brother Shea quarterback this year's team. Now, he's a part of the 2020 class and will someday wear the winged helmet he grew up loving. The junior tight end has been to both of Michigan's games this year and knew he wanted to be a part of the program after spending time on campus this weekend.
