Videos: Collins Discusses The Offensive PI Call The Refs Flagged Him For
Michigan Wolverines football players junior receiver Nico Collins, sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan all spoke to the media tonight to preview U-M's massive showdown with Notre Dame this weekend.
Collins, meanwhile, was not a fan of the offensive pass interference call the refs flagged him for on Saturday, and discusses it below:
RELATED: Brian Kelly Previews Michigan, Talks Injuries
RELATED: Beyond the box Score: Charbonnet Grades out as U-M's top Offensive Player vs. Penn State
Junior receiver Nico Collins
Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook