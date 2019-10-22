News More News
Videos: Collins Discusses The Offensive PI Call The Refs Flagged Him For

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football players junior receiver Nico Collins, sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan all spoke to the media tonight to preview U-M's massive showdown with Notre Dame this weekend.

Collins, meanwhile, was not a fan of the offensive pass interference call the refs flagged him for on Saturday, and discusses it below:

Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Nico Collins' 19 catches and 358 yards are both the second most on the team this year.
Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Nico Collins' 19 catches and 358 yards are both the second most on the team this year.

Junior receiver Nico Collins

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan

