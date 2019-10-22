News More News
Beyond The Box Score: Charbonnet Grades Out As Top Offensive Player Vs. PSU

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Although the Michigan Wolverines' football team lost at Penn State, 28-21, over the weekend, there were still several encouraging takeaways from the club's performance.

We break some of those down below, while also going in-depth on the offensive and defensive snap counts that have been provided by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

RELATED: Bell one of the Most 'Tough-Minded' Players Harbaugh has Ever Been Around

RELATED: Michigan Doomed by Another Slow Start

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will next host Notre Dame on Saturday night at 7:30. (AP Images)

Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance at Penn State:

20+ yards: 0-for-0, 0 yards

10-19 yards: 5-for-10, 83 yards

0-9 yards: 12-for-17, 117 yards

LOS-behind: 7-for-10, 76 yards, one interception

Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction at Penn State:

Left: 0-for-1, 0 yards

Middle: 17-for-26, 181 yards, one interception

Right: 7-for-10, 95 yards

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks' 47 yards on Saturday night were a season-high. (AP Images)
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

WR Nico Collins

9

6, 89, 0

0

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

8

5, 46, 0

1

WR Ronnie Bell

7

4, 71, 0

2

WR Tarik Black

4

3, 9, 0

0

TE Nick Eubanks

4

4, 47, 0

0

RB Zach Charbonnet

3

1, 4, 0

0

TE Erick All

1

1, 10, 0

0

WR Giles Jackson

1

0, 0, 0

0

Notes


• There seemed to be a more concerted effort to get the ball into the hands of junior wideout Nico Collins on Saturday, with his nine targets standing as a season-high (five had been his previous best).

As a result, his six receptions tied a career-high and his 89 yards checked in as the second most he'd ever recorded in a game (trailing only the 91 he had last season at Ohio State).

• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 71 yards gave him a team-best 432 on the year, but his two drops also brought his total on the year to five.

• Pro Football Focus did not slap redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black with a drop on the ball that hit him in both hands on Michigan's fourth-and-three play in the first quarter.

• Freshman tight end Erick All's crucial third down reception moved the chains on U-M's final drive of the game, and also happened to be the first catch of the youngster's career.

