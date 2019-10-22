• There seemed to be a more concerted effort to get the ball into the hands of junior wideout Nico Collins on Saturday, with his nine targets standing as a season-high (five had been his previous best).

As a result, his six receptions tied a career-high and his 89 yards checked in as the second most he'd ever recorded in a game (trailing only the 91 he had last season at Ohio State).

• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 71 yards gave him a team-best 432 on the year, but his two drops also brought his total on the year to five.

• Pro Football Focus did not slap redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black with a drop on the ball that hit him in both hands on Michigan's fourth-and-three play in the first quarter.



• Freshman tight end Erick All's crucial third down reception moved the chains on U-M's final drive of the game, and also happened to be the first catch of the youngster's career.