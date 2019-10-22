Beyond The Box Score: Charbonnet Grades Out As Top Offensive Player Vs. PSU
Although the Michigan Wolverines' football team lost at Penn State, 28-21, over the weekend, there were still several encouraging takeaways from the club's performance.
We break some of those down below, while also going in-depth on the offensive and defensive snap counts that have been provided by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
RELATED: Bell one of the Most 'Tough-Minded' Players Harbaugh has Ever Been Around
Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance at Penn State:
20+ yards: 0-for-0, 0 yards
10-19 yards: 5-for-10, 83 yards
0-9 yards: 12-for-17, 117 yards
LOS-behind: 7-for-10, 76 yards, one interception
Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction at Penn State:
Left: 0-for-1, 0 yards
Middle: 17-for-26, 181 yards, one interception
Right: 7-for-10, 95 yards
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
WR Nico Collins
|
9
|
6, 89, 0
|
0
|
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
8
|
5, 46, 0
|
1
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
7
|
4, 71, 0
|
2
|
WR Tarik Black
|
4
|
3, 9, 0
|
0
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
4
|
4, 47, 0
|
0
|
RB Zach Charbonnet
|
3
|
1, 4, 0
|
0
|
TE Erick All
|
1
|
1, 10, 0
|
0
|
WR Giles Jackson
|
1
|
0, 0, 0
|
0
Notes
• There seemed to be a more concerted effort to get the ball into the hands of junior wideout Nico Collins on Saturday, with his nine targets standing as a season-high (five had been his previous best).
As a result, his six receptions tied a career-high and his 89 yards checked in as the second most he'd ever recorded in a game (trailing only the 91 he had last season at Ohio State).
• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 71 yards gave him a team-best 432 on the year, but his two drops also brought his total on the year to five.
• Pro Football Focus did not slap redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black with a drop on the ball that hit him in both hands on Michigan's fourth-and-three play in the first quarter.
• Freshman tight end Erick All's crucial third down reception moved the chains on U-M's final drive of the game, and also happened to be the first catch of the youngster's career.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news