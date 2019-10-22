Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh recapped Saturday night's loss at Penn State on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, before welcoming his brother, John Harbaugh, to the segment. The former also briefly looked ahead to this weekend's showdown with Notre Dame, while also offering nothing but praise for sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell following his crucial drop in the end zone on Saturday.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 17.7 yards per catch is the sixth highest average in the Big Ten. (AP Images)

Jim Harbaugh, Recapping the Penn State Game:

"I thought our team played in one of those great college football games and was heroic at times. "[Senior quarterback] Shea Patterson, [sophomore wideout] Ronnie Bell, [redshirt freshman linebacker] Cam McGrone, [junior defensive end] Kwity Paye, [redshirt junior tight end] Nick Eubanks, [redshirt freshman cornerback] Vince Gray and [junior cornerback] Ambry Thomas all played really well, and the offensive line did as a whole too. "We made some big plays that got called back, and had a drive that got stopped on an interference call we felt wasn't the right call. "Our team is learning to keep persevering and keep overcoming. The only fair is the county fair, and I was taught that at a young age. "It makes you feel good about your team. You want to respond and get working and moving, and our team is doing that with this morning's practice. "We're looking onward to Notre Dame, and understanding every Saturday brings a new opportunity, and seizing it the way you'd want your guys to do. "We like our team and where they are and where they're headed. This [Saturday's game] is the kind of thing memories are made of. "Notre Dame is very well coached and a physical team, and we're very excited about the challenge as always."

Jim Harbaugh, on Ronnie Bell:

"We'd take as many Ronnie Bells as we could get. He's in that upper one percent of our best players. "Some guys drop balls and have no reaction, but football means a lot to Ronnie Bell. "He's as tough-minded and as tough a football player as I've ever been around. You go through some human emotions after games, and that's life. "I have no doubts he is responding and has full support of everyone on the team."

John Harbaugh, Discussing his Daughter, Allison, who Will be Attending Notre Dame Next Year to Play Lacrosse:

"It won't change the way we feel about that part of it [the Michigan aspect]. Allison is 1,000 percent pulling for the Wolverines and her uncle Jim [this weekend].

"She wears her Michigan stuff and her M football stuff everywhere she goes. That's strong and it never changes. "She gets lots of Go Blues in Baltimore, and there's tons of Michigan fans here — lots of lawyers and doctors out here from Michigan, as it should be."

John Harbaugh, Talking About how he Catches Michigan Games on TV as Often as he can: