After an impressive 2018 campaign that saw then-sophomore wideouts Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones rack up 632 and 612 yards, respectively, many have tabbed the duo as not only one of the best returning tandems in the Big Ten, but in the entire country.

A unit that should receive a boost from healthy redshirt sophomore Tarik Black (played in just six games last year due to injury) has many fans incredibly optimistic about the stats Michigan's air attack could put up in 2019 under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Though Black has shown immense potential at Michigan (11 catches for 149 yards as a freshman during his first three career games in 2017), it's incredibly difficult to judge him from a statistical standpoint, simply because he has only appeared in nine contests during his two years in college.

He is expected to contribute at a high level in 2019, but the aforementioned duo of Collins and Peoples-Jones are the unquestioned proven commodities of Michigan's receiving unit.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at where the veteran tandem stacks up against the rest of the Big Ten's top returning pass-catching threats, ordered by the combined receiving yards they posted in 2018.