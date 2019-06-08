Jim Harbaugh, ten of his current players and several former Wolverines converged on Jackson High School for the second annual Al Glick Celebration of Football Youth Camp on Saturday afternoon. Junior wide receiver Nico Collins and senior offensive guard Michael Onwenu were two of the current players in attendance and they both jumped right in to help coach the grade schoolers. Both Collins and Owenu reflected back on their days as youngsters and spoke about what football meant to them growing up and also touched on a few other topics as well.