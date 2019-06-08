Michigan Wolverines Football: Nico Collins, Michael Onwenu Talk Football
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Jim Harbaugh, ten of his current players and several former Wolverines converged on Jackson High School for the second annual Al Glick Celebration of Football Youth Camp on Saturday afternoon. Junior wide receiver Nico Collins and senior offensive guard Michael Onwenu were two of the current players in attendance and they both jumped right in to help coach the grade schoolers. Both Collins and Owenu reflected back on their days as youngsters and spoke about what football meant to them growing up and also touched on a few other topics as well.
Junior Wide Receiver Nico Collins Talks Youth Football, More
Senior Offensive Guard Michael Onwenu Discusses His Role As a Coach, Lessons From Football
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook