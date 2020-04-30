When the ink dried on National Signing Day in 2017, Michigan’s wide receiver class was anointed as one of the best in school history. It was headlined by former five-star Donovan Peoples-Jones (No. 12 overall on Rivals) and had a supporting cast full of four-stars in Tarik Black (No. 76), Nico Collins (No. 120), Oliver Martin (No. 206) and Brad Hawkins (No. 235 in 2016 before taking a prep year). They were expected to bring Michigan’s passing offense into the modern era.

This last week was a reminder that has not been the case, and only one remains who can still do it.