News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Can Collins Save Michigan's 2017 WR Class?

Drew Hallett • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@DrewCHallett
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

When the ink dried on National Signing Day in 2017, Michigan’s wide receiver class was anointed as one of the best in school history. It was headlined by former five-star Donovan Peoples-Jones (No. 12 overall on Rivals) and had a supporting cast full of four-stars in Tarik Black (No. 76), Nico Collins (No. 120), Oliver Martin (No. 206) and Brad Hawkins (No. 235 in 2016 before taking a prep year). They were expected to bring Michigan’s passing offense into the modern era.

This last week was a reminder that has not been the case, and only one remains who can still do it.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines receiver Nico Collins catches a touchdown pass against Notre Dame
Michigan receiver Nico Collins has proven to be one of the best deep-ball threats in the nation the last two years. (AP Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}