Junior wide receiver Nico Collins announced Sunday afternoon in a Tweet that he will return for his senior season. This season as a junior, Collins was the Wolverines' second leading receiver behind sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell . Collins posted 37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.

"I am taking this opportunity to progressively evolve my craft, in preparation for what God has in store for me!" Collins said in his Tweet. "I have always believed in finishing what I started. Coach Harbaugh, Coach Gattis and staff have helped me grow as a player and as a person. Another season with our coaching staff will continue to work on my skill and development which will prepare me for the next level ... We have unfinished business."

Collins has been an honorable mention All-Big Ten standout in each of the last two seasons (honorable mention, coaches, 2018; coaches and media, 2019).

Throughout his career, Collins has accumulated 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns on 78 receptions, and will have an opportunity to build on those numbers as a senior.