Redshirt junior offensive tackle Nolan Ulizio announced this evening that he would be transferring from Michigan.

Ulizio came to Ann Arbor in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first recruiting class of 2015, but redshirted as a freshman that year.

He saw action in just four games the following season as a redshirt freshman, earning playing time against Hawaii, Penn State, Rutgers and Maryland.

Ulizio then started the first five contests of the 2017 campaign at right tackle as a redshirt sophomore, but was benched during the Oct. 7 loss to Michigan State in favor of then-redshirt junior Juwann Bushell-Beatty.

The veteran only appeared in five games this past year (all in mop-up duty), and will be able to play immediately anywhere next season as a fifth-year senior.